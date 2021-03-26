Polydimethyl Siloxanes Market Ongoing Trends, Recent Developments & Forecast till 2027

Siloxane, usually referred to as a ‘behind-the-curtain ingredient, has witnessed a dramatic turnaround in the way it is perceived. Its unparalleled properties of enhanced spreadability, antifoaming capabilities and its use as a specialty additive to plastics, has given sizable traction to siloxanes over the past half of a decade.

Fact.MR, in its in-depth research report on the topic, states that bundled benefits such as flexibility, abrasion resistance and heat resistance would contribute to the growth of global siloxane market to surpass US$ 25 Bn mark by 2027. The chemical industry outperformed the world equity market over the last couple of years, which creates a positive backdrop for growth of the siloxane market.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4281

Key Takeaways of the Global Siloxane Market

Siloxane elastomer’s preference over natural rubber for high-performance fluoroelastomers makes it a dominant product form, accounting for three fourth market share

Research on the use of siloxane copolymers as a surface modifying agent are underway, and is likely to be commercialized over mid-term forecast

Personal care and cosmetics are established verticals for siloxane, which are poised to reflect moderate growth of under 5% till 2027

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4281

With an anticipated three-fold increase in demand, the electronic industry is poised to be the next growth epicenter for siloxane

Asia Pacific is expected to maintain its lead in terms of supply, accounting for a near half of the global siloxane supply. China positioned as key consumer, given the high concentration of end-use industries such as personal care and cosmetic product manufacturers, food processing industries, plastic processing and pharmaceuticals industries

The siloxane market is consolidated in nature, with Dow Chemical and Wacker, among a few others being the notable names. Wacker, in a bid to fulfill the heightened demand of siloxane and leverage the opportunity, has commenced work on developing a new siloxane production facility in South Korea to produce siloxane elastomers and sealants

“Positioned at a maturity curve of PLC, and established application of siloxanes leaves little room for growth to siloxane producers. Producers are now looking to explore new application areas in red ocean as well as blue ocean application categories”, says the Fact.MR analyst.

Speak To Research Analyst For Detailed Insights – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4281

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates