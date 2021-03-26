Fertilizer Grade Ammonium Chloride Market Ongoing Trends, Recent Developments & Forecast till 2029

Ammonium chloride is an inorganic chemical compound, which is predominantly used as a fertilizer. Other bundled applications of ammonium chloride in pharmaceuticals, food, textiles and other metal industries, have fetched notable advancements over the past decades. Global ammonium chloride market is poised to reflect moderate growth under 5% for these sectors.

However, agrochemicals would still be the dominant application of ammonium chloride. The recent past has witnessed a resurgence of fertilizer grade ammonium chloride whose market is forecast to surpass US$ 2 Bn in 2029, reveals Fact.MR in a recently published report on ammonium chloride market.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=947

Key takeaways of the Global Ammonium Chloride Market

Ammonium chloride is used as a fertilizer for gaining high yield in paddy crops, which is a dominant grade, and accounts for around 90% market share.

Use of ammonium chloride as a salty flavor additive, a replacement to common salt is trending in Western Europe, and the trend is likely to migrate to other regions in the mid-term forecast.

Owing to technological advancements in Lithium-ion and polymer based batteries, ammonium chloride battery is now outdated. Thus, battery grade ammonium chloride is poised to experience stagnant growth till 2029.

Demand for ammonium chloride from medical/ pharmaceuticals in 2029 is anticipated to increase two fold from that of 2019.

East Asia is expected to maintain its reign in terms of supply and demand, accounting for more than three fourth of global ammonium chloride supply

The ammonium chloride market is fragmented in nature, with prominent manufactures of ammonium chloride coming from China.

Global ammonium chloride market is highly import-oriented, China is the largest exporter of ammonium chloride, the demand for ammonium chloride in Latin America and MEA is predominantly met through imports only.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=947

“Owing to established application of ammonium chloride in fertilizers, the manufacturers need to re-configure strategy for focused development in other niche applications. Prominent manufactures are now focusing on exploring newer applications to track developments in ammonium chloride market.” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Manufacturers Adopting Dual Process to Ease Out Production Cost

Ammonium chloride manufacturers are predominantly using the Hou’s process, which produces soda ash with ammonium chloride as a by-product. Through this, manufacturers have achieved a competitive advantage as the price of soda ash has been decreasing worldwide, therefore leading to a reduction in production cost. Some global manufacturers have targeted this product specification by closely monitoring market attractiveness.

More Valuable Insights on Ammonium Chloride Market:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Ammonium Chloride market, presenting historical demand data (2014-2018) and forecast statistics for the period of 2019-2029. The study divulges essential insights on the Ammonium Chloride market on the basis of grade (fertilizer, pharma, food and battery/ industrial) and application (agrochemicals, medical /pharmaceuticals, food additives, leather & textiles, batteries, metal works and others) across six major regions.

Speak To Research Analyst For Detailed Insights – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=947

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates