Parting-Off Blades Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Dynamics, Drivers, Key Indicators & Forecast Till 2031

Parting-Off Blades Market: Overview and Dynamics

Parting-Off blades are the cutting tools used to part-off metal based products through machining. Parting-off blades are generally made of either HSS (High speed steel) or tungsten carbide because of their high thermal stability.

Parting-off blades with different edged inserts are used for advanced parting-off operation such as shallow parting requires three edge parting-off blades insert, medium parting requires two edge parting-off blades insert and deep parting can be done using a single edge parting-off blades insert supported by a stable spring clamp.

Click Here To get a Sample (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures)

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5556

Problems like tool breakage, pips and burrs, chip jamming, destroyed parting tools, ejection of the part from the spindle and many more can all be caused due to the improper functioning of the parting-off blades. The major issue with parting-off blades are while a machining operation if the parting-off blade breaks then the whole work piece has to be discarded. Also, parting-off blades perform part operation through metal machine contact which produce high heat on both the work piece as well as parting-off blades. Thus, advance lubricating system is required to stabilize both work piece and parting-off blades it which add an extra cost in the product machining increasing.

Recently, parting-off blades demand have been increased because of their high range of accuracy and precision, high speed, repeatability, rigidity, high-pressure handling and many more. The most important part of process security is to provide a tool with precision coolant. Many players in the market are excelling in this property of parting-off blades market.

Recent development on advanced parting-off blades has been observed in the parting-off blades market. One of the key player Seco Tools which is a subsidiary of Sandvik Machining Solutions which is a Swedish multinational recently revolutionized the parting-off blades market by extending the line of 150.10 JETI family of parting-off blades, these blades directly hold onto the adapters with the help of VDI turret that offers high-pressure coolant to the cutting zone without the use of hoses.

Parting-off blades made of high-speed steel or tungsten carbide have their pros and cons and unique properties and their use are highly dependent on the production of machine tools used in the oil & gas, automobile, aerospace, medical, metallic, lumber industries and many others.The growth in these industries will tend to ensure the growth and further development in parting-off blades market with an expectation of a single-digit rise in the CAGR over the judgment period.

The major factor influencing the development of the parting-off blades market is the rapid growth of oil and gas industry. With increase in population and globalization have developed vigorously, which is the reason for growing demand of oil & gas faster than expected. Rapid economic expansion and technological innovation are important factors in developing country, which has been directing the needs of energy. Thus, increased investment in exploration of oil and gas is being promoted in the oil and gas industry posing a significant demand for parting-off blades market.

In addition, rapid growth in the automobile industry, lumber industry, metallic industry, and electricity generation sectors also driving the demand in parting-off blades market. Increasing demand for Non-conventional machining where there is no contact between workpiece and tool can affect the parting-off blades market. Since, the cost for non-conventional machining is very high compared to conventional machining which uses tools such as parting-off blades because of which the parting-off blades market will still survive for a longer period of time supported by technological advancement in tooling.

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5556

COVID-19 Impact Insights

COVID-19 declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) in the early march 2020 has enforced countries to impose lockdown and abide strict social distancing measures leading to market shut down and flattening economic curve across the globe. The pandemic had shut down the automobile and aerospace industries and this resulted in the cancellation of orders and even postponement of expected orders in some cases have posed an economical flat curve of these industries effecting parting-off blades market.

Plants shut down in North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe in the second quarter of 2020 has reduced the production of parting-off blades which in turn affected the Parting-off blades Market. With reducing Covid-19 cases in some regions operations have been were resumed during the fourth quarter of 2020. The new Covid-19 strain which was first discovered in United Kingdom is spreading faster which may further force the regulatory bodies to impose lockdowns.

To cycle the supply chain regulatory bodies have allowed manufacturing sectors to proceed with production. Asia accounts to the largest automobile manufacturer out of all regions, is still showing some promising growth after resuming from the lockdown. However, by following COVID-19 guidelines and alternative rotation of workers can help the Parting-off blades Market to bounce back strongly by the first quarter of 2021.

Segmentation Analysis of Parting-off blades Market

The global Parting-off blades market is bifurcated into four major segments: By material type, insertion type, cutting-edge type, Based on size, end-use industry and region.

Based on material type, Parting-off blades market has been segmented into:

HSS (High-Speed Steel) material

Tungsten carbide material

Based on insertion type, Parting-off blades market has been segmented as follows:

Right-hand axis

Left-hand axis

Neutral axis

Based on cutting-edge type, Parting-off blades market has been segmented as follows:

Single edge parting-off blades

Multi-edge parting-off blades Two edge insert parting-off blades Three edge insert parting-off blades



Based on the size, Parting-off blades market has been segmented as follows:

Small – 0.5 to 2.00 mm

Small to Medium – 1.25 to 3.00 mm

Medium to Large – 2.00 to 5.00 mm

Based on end-use industry, Parting-off blades market have been segmented as follows:

Industrial

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Lumbar (woodworking)

Glass Industry

Metallic Industry

Medical Industry

Aerospace

Others

Based on geographic regions, Parting-off blades market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Navigate Here to get a TOC of the Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=5556

Parting-off Blades Market: Regional Outlook

Region-wise we take six prominent regions into consideration including North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, Middle East and Africa. Among these, Europe stands out the production of parting-off blades due to high-density usage in the automotive industry, medical industry, manufacturing and many others.

However, Asia Pacific region is constantly growing and may soon turn out as the most promising region under parting-off blades market because of the increasing rate of production, demand and supply in the developing as well as developed countries. Out of these, China has shown exponential growth in the automotive and medical devices manufacturing in recent years that led to an increase of parting-off blades market. The Middle East and Latin America also contribute to nominal shares under the parting-off blades market.

About Fact.Mr:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com