Protective Face Mask Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Dynamics, Drivers, Key Indicators & Forecast Till 2031

Protective Face Mask Market: Overview and Dynamics

In the recent years, employees working in manufacturing industry have become more conscious about their health and safety and have adopted protective measures. Rising concern regarding proper protective equipment such as protective face mask for workers in several industries such as chemical, pharmaceutical, mining, agriculture, and construction, are expected to create growth opportunities for the protective face mask market.

Out Break of highly contagious viruses spreading through inhalation of air with water droplets of infectious viruses have also created necessity for use of protective face mask. In addition, the industries emits heat, radiation, hazardous gases, and fumes, which may lead to health risks such as respiratory diseases, cancers, and skin diseases, among others.

The strict regulations and norms from the World Health Organization (WHO) and National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) regarding the safety and health of all human beings from being infected with COVID-19 irrespective of age are positively expected to impact the growth of the market for protective face mask. In addition, according to the WHO nearly 1.9 million deaths in 2020 were recorded due to COVID-19 infection.

In the recent years, there have been several inspections and examinations by the health organizations and associations for improving safety standards of protective face masks. Protective face mask is a protective equipment used for protection against risks such as Infections, pollution, inhalation of harmful gases. In addition, technological advancements in several protective masks for protection of Humans are expected to positively impact the growth of the market for protective face mask.

Furthermore, traditional face mask does not provide protection against harmful gases and chemicals due to weak physical barrier which has create development opportunities for advance innovative product such as protective face mask. Moreover, high cost of protective face mask as well as lack of awareness regarding the usage of protective face mask in undeveloped economies are factors expected to hamper the growth of the market for protective face mask. But strict actions against failure of usage of masks in public indeed made it compulsory for everyone to wear one.

COVID-19 Impact Insights

COVID-19 pandemic has forced countries to impose lockdowns and strict social distancing measures across the globe, flattening the global economic curve. COVID-19 pandemic has presented massive disruptions in the demand supply equilibrium across multiple industries, leading towards economic losses at a global level. However, Protective face mask market has seen a surge in demand due to mandatory use and increased consciousness of health and safety by people. Increased rate of COVID-19 infection in Europe, Asia, and North America indeed increased demand for protective face masks. Many key players in fabric linked industries shifted to production of protective face mask to grab the opportunity of setting their foot prints in the market. Even new entrants have joined the market and have shown a huge contribution in production of protective face masks.

Segmentation Analysis of Protective Face Mask Market

The global Protective face mask market is bifurcated into four major segments: product type, end user, distribution channel and region.

On the basis of product type, the global protective face mask market is segmented into:

Surgical Masks

N95 Masks

FFP2 Masks

FFP3 Masks

Others

On the basis of End User, the global protective face mask market is segmented into:

Individual Users

Clinics and Hospitals

Industrial use

Corporates

On the basis of Distribution Channel, the global protective face mask market is segmented into:

Hospital Stores

Drugstores and Pharmacies

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retail

Online Sales

Other Sales Channel

On the basis of geographic regions, Protective Face Mask market is segmented as

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Protective Face Mask Market: Regional Outlook

Based on Regional split, the report “Protective Face Mask Market” accounts four prominent regions namely US, Europe, China, and Rest of the World. This segregation of protective Face Mask Market is done after accounting all the Fluctuations and impacts of COVID-19. The awareness regarding Health and safety among the customers in the regions and infection rates have hugely influenced the market of protective face mask.

The high number of cases noted in US have created a never seen before demand for protective face masks. The Countries in Europe like Germany, Italy, Spain, France, UK, Ireland, Poland, and others have totally changed the scenario of Protective face mask market. Even Asian nations like China, India, Indonesia and others have also seen a huge surge in demand for protective face mask. Even though it may take long time to get our lives back to normal, it would never be the same as before. So Market of protective face masks is expected to see constant demand.

Drop in demand for Industrial use of masks was seen a due to lockdown but later on started to observe increase in demand after lifting of restrictions. The Emerging Economies like India and China where industrial evolution is on quicker pace are also expected to create huge demand for protective face masks in Industrial Applications over the forecast period.

