Channel Storage Systems Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share & Forecast Till 2031

Channel Storage Systems Market Thrives on the Back of Growing Storage and Logistics Industry

The channel system is an innovative way of new age storage, which involves channels so that the products could be stored in a more efficient form. The storage positions offered by the channel storage systems are generally categorized as a dense storage medium.

The storage could be accessed using channel vehicles, which efficiently put the goods into the storage, and this channel vehicle is used to remove them from storage. Channel storage systems make significantly higher use of the available space when compared to other storage systems. The channel storage systems is efficiently utilized in the industries wherever the storage space itself needs to minimize.

The stacker crane drives the Channel storage system to the front of a channel and travel horizontally along the tracks into the channel. Bin stackers pick up the docking station and the orbiter and insert it into the centering console of the required rack channel, the pallets are to be loaded are picked up by the bin stacker and placed on the orbiter. Movement commands are transmitted to the channel vehicle using wireless remote control.

The Orbiter collects the pallets with a small lift and transports them to the next available storage location in the channel. The Channel storage systems are available in versions for one or two pallets and use in temperatures as low as -30 degree Celcius. After unloading, the pallets, the orbiter automatically returns to the docking station and the orbiter can be used in a different channel straight away. The components such as retrieval platforms and safety fences guarantee the highest level of personal safety.

What are the Dynamics behind Channel Storage Systems Market Growth?

One such feature, which is expected to assist in the growth of the channel storage systems market is its long-lasting storage cycles, it offers more than 1 million loading cycles, which is a huge advantage that channel storage systems provide. They focus on maximizing the available space while keeping the operating cost low. The compacted storage technology that they use the limited storage space perfectly. The use of channel storage systems has been extensive in the food and beverage industry where the diversity factor is low and it requires a lot of power.

With the changing market requirements, this storage technology will offer top to bottom optimization of storage volume, while at the same time achieving a high level of efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Another feature, which, adds up to the advantages of using channel storage systems is parallel work steps that create high picking performance. The channel storage systems are energy-efficient, braking energy is channeled back into the energy store. The companies, which have a low product diversity, have huge advantages in using channel storage systems since the system is individual, scalable, and modular warehouse systems, which have an optimal safety function as standard including steelwork features.

The channel storage systems also have some add on features that are expected to increase the demand of the channel storage systems market which are radio remote control guidance that aids in fast control of the system, flexible choice of operating modes, simple operation using pictograms and significantly helping feature which is the simultaneous control of multiple orbiters. Safety fence ensures the highest level of safety for the products. The channel storage system has been significant in maintaining the hygiene ad cleanliness in the warehouse area the lowest level is designed for end-to-end accessibility as standard. The base of the rack can therefore be easily accessed with cleaning machines.

One such restraint, which is expected to arise in the channel storage systems market, is that they are perfect for storing items with low diversity. However, if the diversity of the storing products increase it will also increase the complexity. Only the loading unit at the very front of each channel can be accessed and this reason the system is most suited for the large volume but with low volume diversity. The large volume storage also requires multiple channel vehicles to optimize the process.

Channel Storage Systems Market: Segmentation

The global channel storage systems market is bifurcated into these major segments which are classified as: Orbiter Type, Storage Principle, Career Type, and Sales.

Based on the orbiter type, channel storage systems market can be segmented into:

Power Cap channel storage systems

Battery channel storage systems

Based on the storage principle, channel storage systems market can be segmented into:

First in Last Out System

First in First Out System

Picking Solution System

Automated Guided Vehicle Solution System

Based on the type of carrer, channel storage systems market can be segmented into:

In Pallet Carriers (IPC)

Under Pallet Carriers (UPC)

Based on the type of sales, channel storage systems market can be segmented into:

Generic channel storage systems

Customized channel storage systems

What are the Regional Standpoint in Channel Storage Systems Market?

North America, Europe, East Asia are some of the rapidly growing channel storage systems markets currently due to their huge trade in food and beverages, these regions are using channel storage systems more efficiently. Other regions such as South Asia, Latin America, Oceania are also expected to have a huge market for the channel storage systems in the coming years.

Channel storage systems offer a high degree of flexibility in terms of storing and it also offers a high level of scalability, which efficiently helps in saving the storage spaces, so that goods can be saved efficiently. The food and beverage industry, marine products industry, e-commerce industry, liquor industry, automotive parts industry are some of the potential industries which are expected to have a huge market channel storage systems market in the coming years. Industries are using the channel storage systems as a substitute for a forklift as it is highly efficient. Its wide variety of applications includes offering effective channel storage systems even in cold storage environments with temperatures as low as -30 degrees Celsius.

How Key Players are competing in Channel Storage Systems Market?

Jungheinrich AG, SSI SCHAEFER, Ferreto Group, Stoecklin Logistics Inc., C.A.S. Engineering Ltd. Mecalux, Dexion Gonvarri Material Handling, and Bastian Solutions are some of the global leaders, which are operating in the channel storage systems. These companies have a huge global footprint which ranges from developed regions such as North America up to developing nations such as Latin America and South Asia.

Companies are currently focusing on increase the working load capacity without compromising the efficiency it brings thereby focusing on material changes to increase the lifting capacity and improving the vehicle dynamics. Flat design vehicles are one of the trends as it aids in improving the loading and unloading tasks. Companies are also providing flexible customized solution modules, which are according to the customer’s individual needs. Companies such as SSI SCHAEFER solutions are always up to date with the technological advancements and bring forth efficient, dynamic, and cost-effective solutions that are ideally suiting the customer’s need. They are also directing their standards to reduce the operational cost a bit more so that tier 2 companies have the opportunity to install the channel storage systems.

How Covid-19 Outbreak Affected the Sales of Channel Storage Systems Market?

Covid19 has a massive impact on the intralogistics and storage industry. Businesses, which are involved in the movement, storage, and flow of goods, have been directly affected by the Covid19 pandemic. Logistics are one of the integral part of the value chains, which facilitate the trade between nations, has been hugely disrupted due to the pandemic.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of channel storage system market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.

Channel storage system report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments of channel storage system market

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends / Issues / Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Value Chain of channel storage system market

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S, Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Rest of Europe)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Rest of South Asia)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East (GCC Countries, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, Rest of Middle East)

Africa (Nigeria, South Africa, Algeria, Morocco, Rest of Africa)

Channel storage system market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and competitive assessment industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report for the channel storage system market provides an in-depth analysis of the parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

