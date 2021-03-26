Bulk-Forming Laxatives Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Dynamics, Drivers, Key Indicators & Forecast Till 2031

The global demand for mild laxatives witnessed a slight fall in the beginning of 2020 due to the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. However in the fourth quarter of the year, the demand started rising again on account of relaxations in stringent regulations. Currently in 2021, leading manufacturers are focusing on innovative launches to create significant attraction among global users.

Eminent vendors like Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Procter & Gamble Company, Abbott Laboratories, Takeda Pharmaceuticals and AstraZeneca PLC are undertaking joint ventures, strategic alliances, research & developments, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, product upgradations etc as their main strategies to improve their presence.

For instance, Abbott Laboratories, a leading healthcare and medical device manufacturing company launched ‘Duphalac bears’, a food supplement available in strawberry flavour on 8th October, 2020 to encourage the growth of good bacteria in the digestive system while reducing the levels of unfriendly bacteria in human body. The product is designed to support children’s digestive health and preventing constipation.

The product contains lactose which is known for promoting gastrointestinal health. Designed to solve constipation problems in children and ensure healthier lives, the duphalac bears are providing the advantages of trusted prebiotic and increasing the growth of good bacteria. The launch of Duphalac bears is an innovative step by Abbott to support the digestive health of children. The product is getting highly appreciated in Asia Pacific.

In addition to Abbott Laboratories, Takeda Pharmaceutcal Corporation announced the launch of its new ‘Motegrity’, an oral treatment option for adults with chronic idiopathic constipation in North America. It is a serotonin-4 receptor agonist for adults suffering from chronic idiopathic constipation.

In comparison to other prescribed CIC treatments, Motegrity works differently by enhancing the natural movements of colon muscle called peristalsis. The medicine is designed to increase bowel mobility among the adults. In a pharmaceutical study conducted in 2020 in the patients sufering from CIC, it was observed that single 2 mg dose of Motegrity increased the number of HAPCs during the first 12 hours in comparison to osmotic laxative treatment.

The treatment with Motegrity 4 mg once daily for 7 days increased the amplitude of HAPCs in healthy subjects without affecting colonic phasic activity. Takeda Pharmaceuticals sticks to its commitments of developing improved services by launching new and improved varieties of medicines and medical equipments every year to improve its customer base.

North America is projected to occupy the leading position in the market through 2030 owing to factors like sedentry lifestyle, less water consumption habits, high consumption of junk foods along with the presence of leading healthcare companies in U.S. and Canada.

Bulk-Forming Laxatives Product Type to Gain Significant Traction

Bulk-forming laxatives helps in absorbing liquid in intestines, resulting in softer and easier passage of stools, which in turn positively impacts the growth of mild laxatives market. Demand for bulk-forming laxatives is anticipated to drive demand for mild laxatives owing to its less risk chances of explosive or cramping diarrhea, which is otherwise likely to take place with stimulant laxatives.

Furthermore, bulk-forming laxatives helps in improving medical conditions worsened by straining. Increasing number of patients with irritable bowel syndrome will further stimulate the demand and supply of mild laxatives.

Bulk-forming laxatives of mild laxatives product type have been mainly preferred and regarded safe for the healthy people. Psyllium, type of bulk-forming laxatives is additionally utilized in proper diets for treating high cholesterol, thereby driving the demand and supply of mild laxatives.

Treatment of constipation, which occurs following hospitalization or prolonged bed rest mainly drives demand on a larger basis. However, side-effects such as difficulty in breathing and swallowing, skin rash, itching and intestinal blockage are likely to occur with bulk-forming laxatives, which in turn restraints demand.

Constipation is a commonly occurring digestive disorder and its prevalence is anticipated to only increase over time due to lifestyle changes. Approximately 2% to 27% people worldwide are affected by constipation and self-reported constipation rate stands at 27.2%.

Approximately 85% of the doctors prescribe mild laxatives for constipation. The high prescription rate of mild laxatives will create huge opportunities for growth during the forecast period. Mild laxatives are medicines used to relieve a person of constipation.

Mild laxatives always provide sustained relief from constipation symptoms. Every year, 2 to 3 million patients are prescribed laxatives by healthcare practitioners in the United States. Mild laxatives are available over the counter.

The main mild laxatives used for constipation are bulk-forming laxatives, osmotic laxatives, stimulant laxatives and stimulant laxatives. Bulk-forming laxatives are most common laxatives recommend to the patients to increase slow transit time.

Drivers and Restraints

The growing prevalence and recurrence of constipation is expected to be the major factor driving demand for mild laxatives over the forecast period. Inactive lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits, irregular eating timings, lack of exercise and fewer sleep hours can be held responsible for the growing prevalence of constipation. Obesity is also a major factor responsible for increasing constipation problems. Rising obesity cases make another reason for the growth of the mild laxative market.

Mild laxatives are safe to use for pregnant women and kids, which will create more growth opportunities for the players. Over the counter product availability in the market will be a major factor expected to drive the mild laxatives market. The high prescription rate of mild laxatives for primary constipation treatment is expected to boost demand for mild laxatives. Side effects associated with some mild laxatives are some of the factors expected to restrain mild laxatives market.

Segmentation

Tentatively, the market can be segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel and geography.

Based on product type, the market is segmented as:

Bulk-Forming Laxatives

Osmotic Laxatives

Stimulant Laxatives

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Supermarket

Online Pharmacies

Overview

The global market is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Majority of the laxatives are introduced in the generic market and thus, there exists high competition among local and regional players. Among the product types, the bulk-forming laxatives are expected to lead in the market over the forecast period. The Retail pharmacy distribution channel is expected to contribute high share in the market as it is the most accessible channel and the majority of patients are recommended for outpatient treatment.

Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant market in the market owing to the high prevalence of constipation.

Constipation is the most common digestive complication in the United States. The market in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to the expansion of the product offerings by the key players. Europe is expected to hold the second large share in the global market throughout the forecast period owing to growing awareness regarding health-related problems.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the market are Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Procter & Gamble Company, Abbott Laboratories, C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG, Sebela Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Purdue Pharma L.P., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd among others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

