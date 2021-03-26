Beta-Carotene Market Study by Price, Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis by 2024

Felton, California , USA, Mar 26, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Beta-Carotene Market is predicted to grow considerably in the years to come owing to the impressive increase in the consumption of beta-carotene in different types of foods. Beta-carotene is also termed as provitam in A is an essential source of vitamin A (retinol) in vegetables and fruits. An antioxidant plays important role in normal human growth, development, and eyesight. Beta-carotene also fortifies immune system of the body and has a strong impact on thymus gland where immune cells are produced.

Beta-carotene also improves the creation of RNA. Beta-carotene market is experiencing growth due to increasing health issues and augmented importance of the vitamin source, rising inclination towards unadulterated ingredients, and high demand from developing regions is projected to drive overall market in the coming years. On the other hand, excessive consumption of beta-carotene can adversely affect human body and high cost of supplements may restrain overall market growth in the years to come.

Request a Sample Copy of Beta-Carotene Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/beta-carotene-market/request-sample

Global Beta-Carotene Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Algae

Fruits & Vegetables

Synthetic

Others

Global Beta-Carotene Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Food & Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics

Animal Feed

Beta-carotene is extensively used in providing color to foods and beverages, due to which, the segment is estimated to lead beta carotene market in the years to come. Food and beverages segment is further categorized into dairy products, bakery and confectionery, processed food soft drinks/juices, and infant food. In terms of revenue, bakery and confectionary, followed by processed foods contribute majorly to the market.

The major players in beta-carotene industry include BASF and DSM, Phytone, Valensa International, Kemin Industries, Cyanotech Corporation, Overseal Natural Ingredients, Algatechnologies, LycoRed, Mera Pharmaceuticals, Sensient Technologies, and Pharmline.

Geographically, beta carotene industry is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Owing to large number of players, Europe is predicted to hold larger market share of beta-carotene.

Access Beta-Carotene Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/beta-carotene-market

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will be the market size in 2024?

What are the growth opportunities of Beta-Carotene market in upcoming period?

What strategies are the market players adopting to ensure sustainability?

Which region or country driving the demand of Beta-Carotene market?

How and where market players should focus to gain maximum ROI?

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com