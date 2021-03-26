Tire Materials Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Growth by Forecast to 2021-2028

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Mar-26 — /EPR Network/ — This tire materials market research analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the global tire materials market delivers a ten year forecast of the tire materials market for the forecast period 2018-2028. To evaluate the market value of Tire Materials, FMI considered FY2017 as the base year and market values have been determined by keeping in mind the trends, driving factors and important developments by key market participants.

Raw materials used in the manufacturing and processing of tires are known as tire materials, a combination of different raw materials and processes used by different tire manufacturers leads to different performance characteristics in different tires. Tire materials include different types of materials, such as natural rubber, synthetic rubber, carbon black, silica, steel and textile cords, plasticizers, and anti-degradants.

This global tire materials market report consists of more than 20 sections that describe market numbers in terms of volume in Kilo tons (KT) and value in US$ Mn at regional and global levels. The first section of the global tire materials Market report covers executive summary that elaborates on the trends being witnessed in the market from demand side as well as supply side.

The following section covers the global tire materials market introduction, including market definitions of the segments considered, market taxonomy by material type, tire type, vehicle type and regions, and other information relevant to the market.

In the next section of the global tire materials market report, readers can find information about market viewpoints, including macroeconomic factors, forecast factors, porter’s analysis, value chain analysis along with the list of distributors, manufacturers and end-users, import-export analysis of tire materials and supply-demand scenario of tire materials.

The next section of the global tire materials market report comprises the global industry analysis by volume and value, along with pricing analysis for North America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Latin America. The Fifth section of the global tire materials market report includes qualitative as well as quantitative analysis of the tire materials market for every segment of the market.

This tire materials market report focuses on analysing the market opportunities and getting a detailed understanding of the tire materials market. The tire materials market report elaborates on the regional analysis, market dynamics and market structure and competition landscape of the tire materials market for the next ten years i.e. 2018-2028.

Each section of the tire materials market report includes qualitative and quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of historical data or developments and facts and key opinions collected from various end-use industry participants through primary interviews, annual reports, newsletters, press releases, etc.

The report on the global tire materials market analysis studies some of the major players in the tire materials market, such as Solvay SA, Evonik Industries AG, Cabot Corporation, Birla Carbon, Exxon Mobil Corporation and Lanxess AG, among others.

Research Methodology

The preliminary stage of research analysis included company mapping pertaining to the each type of tire material, which is necessary for understanding the market scenario. Further, the composition of each type of tire was determined through primary and secondary research. Further stages of research involved counter validation of data collected using top-down and bottom-up approaches. To analyse the global tire materials market trends and opportunities for Tire materials manufacturers, the global tire materials market has been segmented on the basis of material type, tire type, vehicle type and regions.

For the analysis of consumption, FMI considers FY 2017 as the base year. Basic data was collected from manufacturers’ annual reports, newsletters, public reports published by government as well as private agencies, World Bank’s sources, Trade Map sources and by tracking tire production activities, etc. Further, the collected data was validated through primary research techniques that involved manufacturers, distributors, end-user procurement agencies and regional representatives.

For final analysis of market data, FMI has considered demand side as well as supply-side drivers and trends in various regional markets. Analysts have forecasted the market data on the basis of key developments, regional trends and production – consumption scenario of tire materials.

