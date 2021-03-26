Automotive Brake Systems Market Key Innovators, Industry Leaders and Emerging Players Analysis Report

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 26, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Automotive Brake Systems Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Automotive Brake Systems Market is predicted to reach USD 31.11 billion by 2025 owing to the increasing vehicle production due to the growing demand from consumers. Automotive brake systems are the technologies that combine brake controls and sensors to avoid high-speed road accidents.

Key Players:

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd.

Autoliv

Brembo S.p.A

Continental AG

Federal-Mogul Holdings LLC

Haldex

Knorr-Bremse AG

Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

WABCO

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Growth Drivers:

The ever-growing demand and successive production of vehicles are regarded as major drivers for the rising demand of automotive brakes. Additionally, the rising governmental obligations concerning the improvement of vehicle safety is intensely contributing to the growth of market. However, the high cost of enhanced technology of EBS (Electronic Brake Systems) as compared to the very common hydraulic brakes is a major obstacle in the growth of market. Currently, the automotive industry across globe has presented positive signs of recovery recently. Purchase of semi-luxury and luxury high performance vehicles has grown considerably in the past years. Consequently, the demand for the efficient brake system for vehicles like passenger cars, heavy & light commercial vehicles and the two-wheelers are continuously on the rise. This in turn is expected to contribute largely to the growth of automotive brake systems market in the forecast period.

Type Outlook:

Disc Brake

Drum Brake

The disc brakes include a rotor or a disc, disc brake pads, a caliper assembly, the wheel bearings and the hardware required to organize the components on the vehicle. The master cylinders are connected to the caliper through tubes, valves and hoses that conduct brake fluid via system. The drum brakes include a drum and backing plate, an axle assembly or a hub, wheel cylinder, wheel bearings, brake shoes and hardware required to organize these components on the vehicle. The master cylinder is connected to the wheel cylinder via tubes, valves and hoses that conduct brake fluid via system.

Technology Outlook:

ABS

TCS

ESC

EBD

Vehicle Type Outlook:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the automotive brake system industry can be segmented as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, RoW (rest of the world). Asia Pacific is expected to hold larger share of the automotive brake systems market due to the growing demand for passenger cars and commercial vehicles from the emerging regions like China and India. In terms of revenue of the industry, China is predicted to dominate automotive brake systems market in near future followed by Japan, Europe and North America.

