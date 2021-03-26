Demand for Diketene Derivatives Market Set for a Massive Hit in and Post 2021, with Corona Virus Outbreak Projected to Threaten Global Market

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Mar-26 — /EPR Network/ — This research study by FMI (Future Market Insights) offers a ten-year forecast for the global diketene derivatives market for the forecast period 2018-2028. To estimate the market value of diketene derivatives, we have considered FY 2017 as the base year, and market values have been estimated keeping in mind the trends, driving factors, and key developments by key global diketene derivative market participants. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for diketene derivatives has been derived for the forecast period of 2018 to 2028.

Diketene is a dimer of ketene. A diverse set of chemicals can be derived from diketene, such as diketene esters, arylamides, alkylamides, and dihydroacetic acid (DHS) and salt, among others. These are collectively called diketene derivatives, and are extensively used as intermediate in the production of pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, agrochemicals, and pigments and dyes, among others.

This global diketene derivatives market report consists of around 23 sections that elaborate market numbers in terms of volume in kilo tons (KT) and value in US$ at regional and global levels. The first section of the global diketene derivatives market report covers an executive summary that highlights the key trends that are being witnessed in the global diketene derivatives market from the manufacturers’ side as well as consumers’ side. The next section covers the global diketene derivatives market introduction, including the taxonomy by derivative and application, definitions of the segments considered, and other information relevant to the global diketene derivatives market.

In the next section of the global diketene derivatives market report, we have included market viewpoints that include macroeconomic factors, Porter’s analysis, and value chain analysis, along with a list of raw material suppliers, and diketene derivative manufacturers, distributors, and end users.

The successive section of the global diketene derivatives market report includes a global industry analysis by volume and value, along with pricing analysis for North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa, with a weighted average price for every region and derivative segment. The next section of the global diketene derivatives market report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of the diketene derivatives market by every segment considered.

This diketene derivatives market report focuses on analysing the market opportunities and getting a detailed understanding of the diketene derivatives market. The report elaborates on the regional analysis, market dynamics, market structure, and competition landscape of the diketene derivatives market for the next ten years, i.e. 2018-2028.

Each section of the diketene derivatives market report includes a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of historical data or developments and facts and key opinions collected from various end-use industry participants through primary interviews, annual reports, newsletters, press releases, etc. The report on the global diketene derivatives market studies some of the major players in the diketene derivatives market, such as Eastman Chemical Company, DAICEL Corporation, Laxmi Organic Industries Limited, Mitsuboshi Chemical Co., Ltd., Toronto Research Chemicals, Jiangsu Tiancheng Biochemical Products Co., Ltd., Avon Organics Ltd., Zhangjiagang Hope Chemicals Co. Ltd, and Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical Co., Ltd., among others.

Diketene Derivatives Market: Segmentation

By Derivative By Application By Region Diketene Esters

Arylamides

Alkylamides

Dihydroacetic Acid (DHS) and SaltOthers Agrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals

Pigments and Dyes

Others North America

Latin America

Europe

East AsiaSouth Asia

Middle East and Africa

Oceania

Research Methodology

The initial stage of the research study included the formulation of assumptions, which are necessary for primary and secondary research. Further stages of research involved the triangulation of the data collected from these two approaches. To analyse the global diketene derivatives market trends and opportunities for diketene derivative manufacturers, the Market has been segmented on the basis of derivative, application, and region.

For the analysis of consumption, we have considered FY 2017 as the base year. Basic data was collected from manufacturers’ annual reports, newsletters, public reports published by government as well as private agencies, World Bank’s sources, etc. For final analysis of the market data, we considered demand-side as well as supply-side drivers and trends in various regional markets. We have forecasted the market data on the basis of key developments, regional trends and production–consumption scenario of diketene derivatives. For forecasting the market data, we have considered historic data for the period of 2013-2017.

