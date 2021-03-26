Ammonia Market Product Benchmarking, Top Players Financial Performance & Regional Scope

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 26, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Ammonia Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Ammonia Market is expected to reach USD 76.64 billion by 2025. Ammonia is also termed as Azane, is a colorless inorganic compound of hydrogen and nitrogen. Its molecular formula is NH3 or H3N with a molecular weight of 17.031 g/mol. In the atmosphere, it is the most copious nitrogen-containing compound. It has a distinct strong odor and is exclusively used in industry. It is highly soluble in water. The ammonia can also be available in the form of ammonium salts like ammonium sulfate, (NH4)2SO4; ammonium nitrate, NH4NO3; and other ammonium phosphates.

Key Players:

Yara International

BASF SE

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

PotashCorp

Huaqiang Chemical Group

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

China National Petroleum Corporation

Shanxi Jinfeng Coal Chem

Growth Drivers:

The Ammonia Industry is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Rising disposable income and growing population in developing countries like Indonesia, India, and Brazil that may lead demand for agricultural products for high lifestyle and inclination in dietary consumption in several developed regions are documented as major factors of Ammonia Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, high cost of natural gas may restrain overall market growth. Ammonia Market is segmented based on product type, form, application, and region.

Product Type Outlook

Aqueous Ammonia

Anhydrous Ammonia

Product Form Outlook:

Liquid

Gas

Powder

Application Outlook:

Fertilizers

Refrigerants

Pharmaceuticals

Textile

The fertilizer segment accounted for the substantial market share and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. This may be because of high demand from agricultural industry, as it is a key source of nitrogen that is necessary for plant growth. Moreover, rising population and high quality food intake all over the world are factors that may boost the fertilizer sector. Ammonia is also used to produce several fertilizer solutions having urea, ammonium nitrate, and aqua ammonia. Also, refrigerant sector is estimated to grow at fastest pace in coming years, as they are eco-friendly and have improved heat transfer properties.

Regional Outlook:

Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for the substantial market share and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be developing industries like pharmaceuticals and fertilizers. Moreover, growing population in the region may face the issues related to the food insufficiency that could be solved by using ammonia in agriculture sector to increase food productivity. The developing countries like China and India are the major consumers of Ammonia in the region. Instead, Europe and North America are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share in terms of value and volume. However, North America is estimated to grow at fastest pace in the coming years.

