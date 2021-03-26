Veterinary Eye Care Services Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Dynamics, Drivers, Key Indicators & Forecast Till 2031

The global demand for veterinary eye care services witnessed minimum slowdown in comparison to other markets as it comes under essential services in the Covid-19 pandemic due to rising concern on health and well-being. However in 2021, the condition is normalizing and the leading companies are putting all their efforts to optimize their financial and operational performance.

Click Here To get a Sample (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures)

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=980

Key Developments in Veterinary Eye Care

Key players like Bausch & Lomb Incorporation, Animal Eye Care LLC, Mars Petcare Corporation, Zoetis Corporation, I-Med Animal Health and Covetrus Incorporation are concentrating on the development of highly-effective eye drops, ointments, eye care drugs and mechanisms that can provide temporary relief to minor eye disorders to ensure better services to the users.

These players are also launching customized devices for several canine-related eye treatments including dry eye surgery, dislocated lens surgery, eyelid surgery etc in 2021 to improve their global presence.

Akorn Animal Health, Mennincon and Nutri-Vet Farm Care Corporation are among the major players actively investing in research and developments to lead the veterinary eye care market in 2021.

For instance, I-Med Pharma, a leading manufacturing company specializing in dry eye diagnosis and management launched the latest addition to their dry eye product line called ‘ I-Defense’, a night-time ointment for severe chronic dry eye disease on 22 June, 2020. It is a long-lasting and lubricating dry eye ointment that delivers superior moisturizing and protection of the ocular surface.

This hydrating ointment provides soothing relief of dry eye symptoms such as soreness, irritation or a gritty sensation on the eyes while acting as a barrier against moisture loss. I-Defense is ideal for patients suffering from severe chronic dry eyes and lagophthalmos symptoms. With this introduction, I-Med has expanded its dry eye care portfolio throughout the world.

The company is still continuing its researches to develop and distribute advanced solutions to eye disorders like cataracts, corneal degenerations, glaucoma, dry eye and meibomian gland disease.

In addition to that, Akorn Animal Health Corporation, a leading specialty generic pharmaceutical company announced the launch of ‘Neomycin and Polymyxin B Sulfates and Bacitracin Zinc Ophthalmic Ointment’ on 23rd June, 2020. The ointment is specially designed for veterinarians for the treatment of superficial bacterial infections of the eyelids and conjunctiva of dogs and cats when due to organisms susceptible to one or more of the antibiotics contained in the ointment.

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=980

The product is manufactured at Akorn’s Somerset, New Jersey manufacturing site and is an important launch for the veterinary sector as there has been a shortage for veterinary approved opthalmics. This latest development by Akorn Animal Health has led the company to improve its reputation and presence throughout the world.

Evolution in Veterinary Eye Care

Veterinary eye care has been going through a phase of technological advancements, which have found effective cure for numerous ophthalmologic treatments. Increasing incidences of eye disorders among the pets in parallel to their early aging are the primary factors driving adoption of veterinary eye care.

Prevalence of diabetes in pets, especially in cats and dogs, resulting in poor vision has hard-pressed the pet owners to opt for veterinary eye care treatment. In addition, the rising number of households with pets coupled with increasing expenditures on pet care will deliver affluent growth opportunities to veterinary eye care manufacturers in the forthcoming years.

However, lack of awareness pertaining to the treatments for cataract in pets among pet owners is expected to dampen the growth of the veterinary eye care market.

Veterinary Eye Care Market – Novel Developments

Veterinary eye care market has been growing on account of the key developments proposed and implemented by the key players. These players have been strengthening their position in the market by leveraging expansion strategies. In addition, an increase in the funding has offered a smooth path for the advancements to these veterinary eye care market players.

Some of the key players operating are Akorn, Inc., Animal Eye Care LLC, Menicon Co., Ltd., I-Med Animal Health, and Bausch & Lomb Incorporated. Some of the novel developments implemented by these companies are as discussed below.

Mergers and acquisitions have been a strategy for availing two-way benefits for the companies. Along the same lines, Pathway acquired Eye Care for Animals (ECFA) in 2017, to leverage ECFA’s growth model and stay sustainable in the intensely competitive veterinary eye care market.

In April 2018, Mars Petcare completed the acquisition of OptiGen LLC, to conduct the highest quality of DNA testing especially for dogs. This testing will help in detecting several health risks among the mixed-breed dogs.

Recently, I-Med Pharma entered into an agreement with DryCom to open up a distribution channel for I-PEN Tear Osmolarity System in Brazil.

Navigate Here to get a TOC of the Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=980

Dynamics

Demand for Effective Ophthalmologic Treatment to Fuel Innovation in the Vet Eye Care Vicinity

With the large adoption of pets and increasing awareness pertaining to the eye disorders have encouraged the veterinary eye care providers to improve the quality of their products and develop effective therapies that ensure speedy recovery of pets. In addition, technological advancements in the healthcare industry have been helping the medical practitioners to provide painless surgeries, which is gaining momentum in the market.

North America to Remain the Largest Veterinary Eye Care Market

Increase in the GHDI of consumers and rising adoption of pets is expected to expand the spending capacity on vet care in North America. In addition, developed healthcare infrastructures and concentration of key market players bringing in the innovation are expected to influence the growth of the veterinary eye care in the forthcoming years.

Europe will hold the second position in the veterinary eye care market, which can be attributed to the popular trends of pet adoption and excellent pet insurance policies. However, Asia Pacific to witness a sluggish growth of the veterinary eye care market with slow traction of pet adoption propensities.

Restraints

Hesitance in the adoption of advanced eye care infrastructure, on the back of high initial investment costs, is expected to limit the demand for veterinary eye care products.

Lack of awareness pertaining to the eye care of pets in the developing countries and average healthcare facilities to dampen the growth of the animal eye care treatment.

Segmentation

The market can be segmented on the basis of treatment, indication, end users and geography.

Based on treatment, the global veterinary eye care market has been segmented into:

Medical Treatment Eye Drops Ointments Injections Drugs Cyclosporine Tacrolimus Corticosteroids Others

Surgery Diode Laser Surgery Retinopexies Retino Reattachment Endoscopic CPC Cataract Phacoemulsification & Lens Replacement Automated Vitrectomy Glaucoma Drainage Implant Surgery



About Fact.Mr:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com