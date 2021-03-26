Animal Feed Additives Market Analysis, Size & Forecast Report, 2025

Industry insights

Felton, California , USA, Mar 25, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global animal feed additives market demand was over 256 kilo tons in 2015. The key driver for increasing market penetration was due to rapid and fast consuming meat and other products processed from milk which is considered as one of the leading sources of protein and essential nutrients.

Feed additives are the key components for the rapid improvement of metabolism in the livestock. These constituents act as a catalyst by providing advantages such as improving weight gain, prevention of diseases, digestion, vitamin intake as well as enhances the quality of meat.

Due to these specialty additional features to the finished product, the industry is estimated to witness tremendous growth for the addition of additives in the feed over the near future. Another major factor affecting the market growth include the outbreak of numerous diseases affecting livestock like swine flu, mouth infection, and bird flu has increased the importance for safety and quality of meat and meat products.

Livestock Insight

A paradigm shift has been observed globally for feed additives owing to increasing awareness for its importance in feed among consumers. The poultry segment accounted for around 35% of the total feed additives demand in 2015.

Cattle category accounted for approximately 29% of the total market value in 2015. Improving feed quality along with enhanced cattle metabolism owing to the addition of these specialty additives has resulted in better dairy products yields and meat quality.

Regional insight

Asia Pacific accounted for approximately 30% of the global animal feed additives market. Countries such as China, Indonesia, and India have been facing strong growth in their respective economy owing to increasing standard of living and population explosion have increased the demand for meat products. China is the leading consumer and manufacturer of meat globally. Increasing urbanization rate and disposable income leading to change in lifestyle are anticipated to be some major factors for the increasing consumption of meat in the country.

North America accounted for over 25% of total demand in 2015. North America is the fastest growing segment for meat production and consumption. Countries such as Mexico and the U.S. have collaborated to standardized quality of meat products, which is expected to fuel feed additives demand in the region.

Competitive Insights

The feed additives industry is highly fragmented in nature. Some of the major industry participants include Novozymes, DSM, Danisco (DuPont), BASF, Evonik, Cargill, and Kemin. The wide range of customized product offerings and development of new applications for feed additives are expected to be some of the major trends in the industry.

