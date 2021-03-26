Animal Feed Enzymes Market Trends and Manufacturers Analysis Report by 2025

Industry Insights

The global animal feed enzymes market was estimated at USD 1.16 billion in 2015. Enzymes are particles, which are utilized as catalysts in various chemical and biochemical reactions. These products are used as processing additives in the manufacturing of animal foodstuffs.

The products can endure high pelleting temperatures and varying acidic pH conditions. Moreover, these catalytic substances are also used to minimize the viscous nature of non-starch polysaccharides, which are naturally found in animal fodder, and helps in improving the digestion rate of animals. The feed enzymes demand is driven by their growing consumption in processing of pig and poultry fodder.

U.S. is one of the major consumers of feed ingredients such as emulsifiers, enzymes and vitamins. Existence of stringent food safety regulations on the usage of additives as well as strong livestock production are likely to boost the product consumption over the years ahead..

Currently ongoing trend of clean label ingredients in the U.S. that permit the use of additives used in food processing is likely to upsurge the requirement of microbial and natural feed enzymes in the future. Companies such as Advanced Enzymes Technologies Ltd. are engaged in manufacturing and supplying an extensive product portfolio of carbohydrases and proteases under DigeGrain brand.

Robust development of the animal fodder industry and increasing breeding and livestock farming activities in India, China and Brazil is estimated to foster the market growth in the future. Substantial production activities of various livestock sectors including pigs, ruminant, aqua and poultry are likely to surge the requirement of dietary ingredients, which help in boosting the metabolism of livestock while keeping the nutritional and calorific content of the fodder unaltered.

Formulation Insights

Feed enzymes are available in liquid and dry commercial formulations in the global industry. Dry formulation accounted for a dominant share in the industry in 2015.

Higher preference for dry formulations is given over the liquid-based additives, due to various factors that include good thermal stability, increased enzyme activity and ease of handling. Dry formulations are generally available in pellet and powdered grades in the industry. This category is expected to witness high penetration in poultry and ruminant applications during the forecast period.

Application Insights

Enzymes are used in livestock fodder for various livestock categories including pigs, poultry, ruminant, pets, equine and aqua. Poultry held the highest market share, constituting 43.9% of the total industry in 2015. Enzymes help to enhance the nutritional value of poultry foodstuffs, minimize the quantity of anti-nutritive elements and promote weight gain among livestock.

The use of these products in the ruminant and pig feed sectors is likely to boost their consumption rate, as they improve animal health, amplify the utilization of nutrients, and digestibility.

Regional Insights

Europe was the largest consumer accounting for 32.2% share in 2015. Key countries in the region including Spain are likely to witness significant market growth in the coming years. At present, Spain and Germany are a few of the highest producers of livestock in the region.

North America held the second-largest share, followed by Asia Pacific. Existence of a well-established end-user industry and a channelized distribution network, are the major supporting factors of the industry in North America. Eastern European countries, including Russia, are likely to witness a fast-paced growth on account of rising pork consumption and livestock production.

Asia Pacific is likely to illustrate fastest growth, owing to the socio-economic factors such as increasing meat consumption in India, China and other Southeast Asian countries. Moreover, there is a rising awareness of livestock diseases, which has led to the implementation of harmless animal nutrition practices in these countries. This in turn is expected to drive the demand for various animal feed products in the region.

Competitive Insights

The key participants in the industry are Danisco A/S, Novozymes, BASF SE, ENMEX S.A. de C.V., Royal DSM N.V., Advanced Enzymes, Elanco, Adisseo, Beldem S.A., AB Vista and BioResource International.

Companies are strengthening their presence by focusing on research & development, production capacity expansion, new product launches, acquisitions and joint ventures. For example, BASF SE introduced Natuphos E, a new enzyme in India to serve the growing product requirements from the livestock fodder market in the country.

