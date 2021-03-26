Halal Food and Beverage Market Trend Analysis By Share, Distribution Channel, Application and Product

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 26, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Halal Food and Beverage Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global halal food & beverage market is expected to reach USD 739.59 billion by 2025. Halal Food is termed as a dietary standard as stated in the Qur’an that means free from any constituent that Muslims are forbidden from consuming as stated in Islamic law. That means, in the month of Ramadan, Muslims who are fasting will only select food items and drinks that are permitted under Islamic law Halal is an Arabic word. It includes food like cattle, chicken, and sheep which is slaughtered by Muslims.

Key Players:

Nestle

Cargill

Al Islami Foods

QL Foods Sdn Bhd

Crescent Foods

Nema Food Co.

NAMET

Kawan Food Berhad

Haoyue Group

Allanasons Pvt Ltd

Growth Drivers:

The Halal Food and Beverage Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Rising population consuming halal food mainly other communities rather than Muslim, rising importance of health and hygiene that affects the eating forms of customers, and rising demand for halal-certified foods are documented as major factors of Halal Food & Beverage Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. Also, changing lifestyle, high demand for packaged foods, and short preparation time and ease of cooking for these halal food products are other factors that may boost overall market growth in coming years. Halal Food & Beverage industry is segmented based on product types, applications, distribution channel, and region.

Product Outlook

Halal Meat & Alternatives

Halal Milk & Milk Products

Halal Fruits & Vegetables

Halal Grain Products

The meat, poultry, and seafood sector accounted for substantial market share and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. This may be because of absence of animal blood that contains bacteria and toxins, rising preference for convenience and pre-cooked foods, and growing purchasing power of customers mainly in Muslim countries.

Applications Outlook:

Confectionery

Processed Food & Beverage

Bakery Products

Others

Processed food & beverages sector accounted for the substantial market share of Halal Food and is estimated to continue its dominance in the coming years. Also, bakery products sector is estimated to grow at fastest pace in the coming years. Hypermarkets, traditional retailers, supermarkets, and other distribution channels could be explored in Halal Food in the forecast period.

Regional Outlook:

Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for the substantial market share of Halal Food and is estimated to lead the overall market in coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be increasing Muslim population, growing awareness among customers regarding halal food, and growth in disposable income. Moreover, promotion of their halal food export by Southeast Asian countries may lead the market in coming years. The major consumers of Halal Food are India, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

Instead, North America and Europe are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. North America is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Europe is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period.

