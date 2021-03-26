Non-coffee product – Key Regions, Company Profile, Challenges & Forecast 2030

Coffee Substitutes : Overview and Dynamics

A coffee substitute is a non-coffee product that has rich coffee flavours infused in them. Coffee substitutes are gaining the market in recent years with an increase with awareness among the people about coffee consumption.

A coffee substitute is usually the without the utilization of caffeine which is most favourable to the people who are allergic or addicted to caffeine. Another reason for the increase in demand for a coffee substitutes is rapid inclination of people toward veganism.

Request for Sample https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=727

With the changing preferences of people with the food substitute toward a healthy lifestyle, Coffee Substitutes market has a growing opportunity. Urbanization and improved standard of living is also a reason for the food and beverage market to promote Coffee Substitutes market.

Coffee Substitutes not only eliminates caffeine but also are a good source of inulin, which is a prebiotic fiber known to reduce digestive health and help in the reduction of weight.

They have nutrients such as vitamin B6 and manganese, the two nutrient which is considered important for improvement of brain health.

These benefits are directly boosting the growth of the Coffee Substitutes market. Leading companies operating in Coffee Substitutes market are changing their retail strategy and focusing on online stores which are likely to be major sales channel shortly.

Coffee Substitutes Market: COVID- 19 Impact Insights

COVID-19 pandemic affected coffee substitutes market at a nominal level. During the initial phase of lockdowns across countries, slight decline in the consumption of coffee substitutes in key parts of the world. However, not much decline in consumption was witnessed due to ease of lockdowns in geographic clusters.

All-in-all the impact of pandemic was nominal as the manufacturers didn’t notice much decline in revenues from target segment.

Coffee Substitutes Market: Segmentation

The Coffee Substitutes market can be classified into 6 major categories on the basis of flavours, packing type, nature, end –user, sales and region.

Based on the flavours, Coffee Substitutes market can be divided into:

Almond

Carmel

Chocolate

Vanilla

Hazelnut

Orange

Flavours blends

Based on the packaging, Coffee Substitutes market can be divided into:

Bulk packaging

Variety pack

Tea bags

Standup pouch

Box packaging

Navigate here to get a TOC of the Report https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=727

Based on nature, Coffee Substitutes market can be divided into:

Organic

Convectional

Based on the end-users, Coffee Substitutes market can be divided into:

Residential

Hotels, restaurants, catering (HoReCa)

Based on the sales channel, Coffee Substitutes market can be divide into:

Direct sales

Supermarket sales

Convenience Stores

Speciality Stores

Third-Party Online

Company Website

Other Channels

Based on the regions, Coffee Substitutes market can be divide into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

Oceania

Middle-East and Africa (MEA)

Coffee Substitutes Market: Regional Impact

The cut down in the consumption of coffee can be primarily attributed to a radical change in the dietary habits of consumers. The 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA) stated that, consuming high amounts of coffee can prove to be harmful to health, as it can cause headaches, anxiety, or restlessness in less severe cases.

A caffeine overdose can cause diarrhea, chest pain, or uncontrollable muscular movements in serious cases. According to DGA consumption of coffee is dangerous for pregnant and lactating women.

It is likely to act as a driver for the growth of the global Coffee Substitutes market in the near future. Coffee Substitutes emulate coffee but ha no caffeine which are encouraging global coffee consumer to shift towards Coffee Substitutes.

Steady growth of the global Coffee Substitutes market can identify as a great opportunity for Coffee Substitutes manufacturers to target a larger consumer base.

Leading players in the global Coffee Substitutes market are adopting strategies to spread awareness about the adverse effects of coffee, and health benefits of Coffee Substitutes to boost sales. According to the World Allergy Organization (WAO), the allergy prevalence in the world is estimated to be in the range of 10-40%. In 2016, the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) stated that, over 150 million Europeans suffered from one or more allergic diseases.

Click here to Pre Book Report https://www.factmr.com/checkout/727/S

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates