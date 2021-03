High Purity Argon Suppliers Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2031

In 2020, the global demand for high purity argon experienced a major decline owing to the spread of Covid-19 pandemic which had put the manufacturers in a heavy loss condition. But as the condition of Covid-19 is getting stabilized in 2021 with reduced cases, progress has started to prevail pushing the leading as well as new manufacturers to improve their profitability level and regain their earlier positions through their innovative efforts.

Leading players including Linde Gas USA LLC, BASF, AMCS Corporation, Praxair Corporation, Messer Group GmbH, KBR Corporation, Air Liquide SA, Messer Group and Iwatani Corporation are focusing on delivering high purity agron for lightening applications.

Click Here To get a Sample (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures)

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=675

These players are utilizing their funds in the establishment of research institutes for developing pure and high quality argon for creating significant attraction among the users.

Adoption of strategic techniques such as collaborations, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, upgradations and diversifications, partnership agreements, geographical expansions, product line extensions, technological upliftments, capacity advancements, research and developments, online promotion and selling, technical expertise etc continue to be on key focus area of these top corporations to improve their reputation, market share and profitability throughout the world.

For instance, Innox Corporation has announced that it has bagged a prestigious contract from ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Companyto set up its 5th cryogenic Air Separation Unit at Hazira Plant on 8th February, 2021. The installlation of the 5th ASU by INOXAP at Hazira will give shape to this Industrial Gas Complex on a BOO basis, which will support the first major expansion in India by ArcelorMittal, world’s largest steel company after the acquisition of Essar Sttel. At an investment of INR300 Cr, INOXAP’s 5th cryogenic ASU at AM /NS India’s Hazira Plant, would have the capacity to generate 700 TPD of gaseous oxygen and 300 TPD of gaseous nitrogen along with other liquid gases. Once completed the gas complex would have a combined production capacity of more than 9000 TPD of industrial gases. This partnership contract is expected to bring positive and favourable benefits for the companies.

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=675

Global High Purity Argon Market: Snapshot

Argon is a odorless, colorless, non-toxic gas which populates the earth’s atmosphere by less than 1% in terms of volume. Being an inert gas, argon does not chemically react with other substances easily. Argon, when electrically excited, emits a pale blue-violet light.

Argon could be referred to as pure liquid argon (PLAR) or crude liquid argon (CLAR). Crude argon is generally found as a by-product in the production of high purity argon. Crude argon also finds some limited uses such as welding applications and steelmaking. High purity argon is typically recovered or purified using the purge gas as its feed. A mix of nitrogen and hydrogen,, with a small amount of argon, used for the commercial production of ammonia produces high purity argon as a by-product. The methane produced in ammonia production is recycled in a fired heater, driving the synthesized gas generation, from which high purity argon is retrieved and processed.

High purity argon is commercially valued for it being an inert gas, and is employed in critical industrial applications, such as production of pure silicon crystals for the manufacture of semiconductors, manufacture of high quality stainless steel, as an inert filler gas for light bulbs, and as dry and heavy filler for space between glass panels in multi-pane window of high efficiency.

In its newly compiled research report, Fact.MR offers valuable perspectives on the global high purity argon market and detailed insights related pertaining to its growth prospects over the forecast period, 2021-2031. Crucial information provided in the research report throws light on the major challenges faced by leading manufacturers and contribution of high purity argon across industries. On the basis of recent market trends and development traced in the global market, the report provides accurate analysis and predictions on the high purity argon market.

The research report can be used as a comprehensive business document for leading business organizations operating in the global high purity argon market. Some of the leading high purity argon suppliers include Air Liquide, Praxaire, The Linde Group, and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. The report offers insightful information related to the marketing strategies adopted by these companies over the years.

High purity gas witnesses diversified application in the manufacturing process across various industries globally. These products are used in various industrial processes as a protective atmosphere to prevent chemical changes and oxidation during the manufacturing process. Electronics and automotive parts manufacturing, steel manufacturing, winemaking, welding and metal fabrication, and food preservation are some applications that witness significant demand for high purity argon globally.

Novel Extraction Techniques Adopted by Manufacturer to Boost Growth

With the growing need to conduct examinations for verification of product quality in the laboratories, demand for high purity and ultra-high purity argon continues to persist. As the need for high-purity and ultra-high purity argon persist, leading manufacturing companies such as Air Liquid are implementing innovative techniques such as gas chromatography to engineer high purity argon. Through gas chromatography, the company can conveniently segregate argon from the nitrogen peak and oxygen combined peak.

Besides gas chromatography, major manufacturing companies such as The Linde Group is implementing cryogenic distillation technique to extract high purity and ultra-high purity argon. With the adoption of cryogenic distillation system, the crude argon can be purified by segregating oxygen in a getter system. The other impurities are segregated from argon through cryogenic distillation to produce high purity argon gas for various applications.

Navigate Here to get a TOC of the Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=675

Demand to Remain Concentrated in Welding Applications

With the growing need for shielded arc processes during industrial processes such as wielding stainless steel, copper, aluminum, and bronze, demand for high purity argon continues to remain high. Leading manufacturers across industries utilize high purity argon as a shielding gas as it maintains an inert atmosphere and prevents instances of chemical changes and oxidation, which would be detrimental for the weld. Plasma cutting, arc welding, and root shielding are some of the prominent industrial applications that are witnessing robust demand for high purity and ultra-high purity argon gas.

In addition, manufacturers are also utilizing high purity argon to prevent the interaction between the atmospheric setting and liquid during the steel production. In order to offer convenience to the end users, major manufacturing companies such as Air Liquide are focusing on offering high purity argon along with the ready-to weld products for efficient and reliable use. The company is also concentrating on offering high purity argon in cryogenic liquid form at 99.999% purity level for the use of FTIR and ICP instruments. To sustain their lead in the forefront of the competitive market, leading companies such as The Linde Group and Air Liquide are focusing on offering high purity argon for the fluorescent lightening applications.

Strategic Mergers and Acquisitions to Underscore Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Leading manufacturing companies are focusing on adopting marketing strategies such as collaborations, mergers, and partnerships. For instance, leading German company, The Linde Group collaborated with Praxair Inc., an American company. Through strategic collaborations, the companies are focusing on operating together and developing innovative production solutions. In addition, the companies are concentrating on obtaining a leading position by collaborating their operations.

Also, Air Products and Chemicals, an American international corporation has recently announced that it has acquired ACP Europe SA to strengthen its position in Europe. With the acquisition of ACP, Air Products and Chemicals will focus on expanding its supply of liquid form of carbon dioxide in additional European countries. In addition, the gas companies are focusing on expanding their product portfolio, and broaden their source as well as supply chain through this acquisition. To remain in the forefront of the competitive market, leading manufacturing companies are concentrating on strategic mergers and collaborations.

About Fact.Mr:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com