Synthetic Detergent Polymers Market Business Analysis, New Innovations, Shares and Forecast Till 2030

The global detergent polymers market is poised to witness a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2020-2030). Superior soil removal and exceptional whitening properties offered by detergent polymers have become talk of the town among detergent manufacturers. Detergent polymers have emerged as ingredient of choice in detergent manufacturing process, to regain product performance at lower built formulations. Further, detergent polymers are considered as the only material which offers non-phosphate detergent formulations. This will not only reduce the burden of environmental regulations on detergent manufactures but also decrease water and energy consumption while washing.

Key Takeaways of the Detergent Polymers Market Study:

Synthetic detergent polymers continues to account for three fourth of the global demand. However, it is poised to lose its market share by 4% through 2030 owing to increasing demand for bio based products.

Polycarboxylate is expected to remain highly preferred chemical among detergent polymer manufacturers and create absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 122 Mn by the end of 2030.

Application in liquid detergents and detergent pods and tablets is set to experience high growth rate over washing powders, creating collective $ opportunity worth US$ 100 Mn by 2030-end.

Use in laundry care is poised to significantly drive the global consumption of detergent polymers, accounting for over half of the total revenue.

Europe continues to maintain its dominance in the global detergent polymers market. However, East Asia is projected to surpass Europe’s market by 2025.

“Momentum towards liquid detergents and pods/tablets coupled with increasing demand for detergent polymers from these applications are projected to augment the market growth during the forecast period,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Strategic Product Launches by Market Players to Strengthen their Global Presence

In order to align with market trends several prominent companies have been involved in innovative product launches. For instance, to meet the trend of high efficient washing detergents at low temperatures, BASF has developed numerous detergent polymers such as Sokalan HP 20, which is a high performance ingredient for liquid detergent. Similarly, under Clariant’s product innovation strategy, it has increased its focus towards enhanced detergents used in washing machine and dishwashers by offering bio-based enzymes. In-line product launches and bio based product offerings by detergent polymer manufacturers are poised to uplift the market growth during the forecast period.

More Valuable Insights on Detergent PolymersMarket:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global detergent polymers market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study divulges essential insights on the detergent polymers market on the basis of source (synthetic and natural & bio based), chemical (polycarboxylates, carboxymethyl cellulose, polyester, vinylpyrrolidone & PVP and others), function (antiredeposition agent, dispersing agent, soil release agent, and dye transfer inhibitor), application (washing powders, liquid detergents and detergent pods & tablets) and end use (laundry care, industrial & institutional cleaning and automatic dishwashing) across six major regions.

