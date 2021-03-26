Triethanolamine Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2031

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Triethanolamine Market Introduction

The demand for triethanolamine is rising from detergent and personal care industry. Triethanolamine is a member of ethanolamine family and can be termed as a tertiary amine as well as a triol. It is a highly viscous liquid, which is colorless in its pure form, while it is pale yellow in its impure form. Triethanolamine is majorly used in the surfactants, cement grinding, metalworking, herbicides, textile and others. Triethanolamine is primarily used in surfactants, which contributes the largest share of its consumption. It serves the function of emulsifier in some applications. Triethanolamine is also used as intermediate in the adhesive manufacturing. Its surface treatment properties are favored in the personal care products such as cosmetic creams, shaving creams, hand lotions and others.

Triethanolamine Market Dynamics:

The growing detergent and personal care industry has created an upsurge in demand for the triethanolamine. The major and predominant application area for triethanolamine is in the surfactant. There has been rising demand for triethanolamine from textile industry also, which is projected to drive its demand during the forecast period. There are wide range of applications of the triethanolamine, in many industries such as paints & and coating, textile, cements, and adhesive. All these industries are growing at a faster pace bolstering the growth in the demand for triethanolamine. Asia Pacific is the largest surfactants market, which consequently makes it the largest market for the triethanolamine. Increasing population in Asia Pacific is pushing the personal care, textile and construction industry thereby driving the demand for triethanolamine.

Triethanol amine is a chemical compound and the regulations imposed by various organizations such as USEPA and REACH, may restrain the market. Growing demand for bio surfactants can also affect the demand for triethanolamine.

Additional challenges faced by the global triethanolamine market is the use of substitutes such as sulfonates, sulfates, carboxylates, and ethoxylates and fatty acid esters amongst others as replacement for triethanolamine.

Another major challenge faced by the global triethanolamine industry is the fluctuations in the raw material prices. To sustain in the global competition, by minimizing the cost of production is a major challenge for the manufacturers.

Triethanolamine Market Trends:

The manufacturers of triethanolamine are entering into long term supply contracts with the personal care and textile manufacturing companies as a part of their business strategy to expand their customer base and global footprints.

Manufacturers are also expanding their capacities of production due to surging demand for triethanolamine from the customers. Currently, prominent manufacturers produce triethanolamine from three ethylene oxide molecules and ammonia. However, research and development activities are going on for the improvements in the current production process.

Triethanolamine Market Segmentation

The global triethanolamine market can be segmented on the basis of application, end use industry, and region.

On the basis of application, the global triethanolamine market can be segmented as:

Surfactant

Fabric Softeners

Emulsifying agent

Cleansing Agent

Cosmetics Ingredients

On the basis of end use industry, the global triethanolamine market can be segmented as:

Personal Care

Textile

Construction

Agricultural

Other Chemicals

Triethanolamine Market: Regional Outlook

The global triethanolamine market is anticipated to be dominated by Asia Pacific region with China leading the market both in terms of production and consumption. India is also anticipated to witness sound growth in demand for triethanolamine owing to the rapid growth in the end use industry in the country. North America and Europe are collectively anticipated to hold significant share in the triethanolamine market and rising demand from personal care industry is expected to drive the market. Increasing population in China and India is driving the construction industry in the Asia Pacific region, which is resulting in demand for triethanolamine from the construction industry. Also, the textile industry is in the high growth phase in Asia Pacific, which is expected to accelerate the demand for triethanolamine, during the forecast period.

Triethanolamine Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global triethanolamine market are:

Abcam plc.

Atlantic Intraco

Brenntag NV.

Graham Chemical Corporation

PENTA

Pon Pure Chemicals

SABIC

The Dow Chemical Company

Vigon International.

Volochem Inc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics)

Eastern Europe(Russia, Poland, CIS)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

