Facial Recognition Access Control Solution Insights, Scope And Forecast By 2031

Posted on 2021-03-26 by in Technology // 0 Comments

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Facial Recognition Access Control Solution Market: Market Overview

An increasing number of attacks has made increasing security measures a top priority for many organizations, which is contributing to the facial recognition access control solution market across the globe. As organizations are increasing their focus on secure authentication methods for user access, e-Commerce, and other safety applications, the demand for facial recognition access control solutions is growing rapidly. The increasing dependency on digital technologies and automation is further driving the growth of the facial recognition access control solution market. Moreover, the continuous demand for enhanced security and identification systems has led to the increasing adoption of facial recognition access control solutions. Furthermore, as businesses strive to implement the right mix of technologies and policies for security and reliability, the demand for facial recognition access control solutions is expected to grow rapidly, which further drives the growth of the facial recognition access control solution market.

Click HERE To Get A SAMPLE (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) At- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1837

A facial recognition access control solution serves as a bundle of a highly secure identification and personal verification solution for encountering security breaches and transaction frauds. The widespread deployment of facial recognition access control solutions and technologies for information and physical access security is fuelling the growth of the facial recognition access control solution market. In addition, with the exponential increase in the number of users switching to mobile banking, various organizations are adopting facial recognition access control solutions as security measures. Due to these factors, the demand for facial recognition access control solutions is expected to increase rapidly in the near future.

Facial Recognition Access Control Solution Market: Drivers and Challenges

The meteoric rise in the demand for smartphones and tablets is one of the primary factors fuelling the growth of facial recognition access control solution market. Also, the rise in demand for facial recognition access control solutions for identification and verification applications in BFSI (banking, financial services, & insurance), government, retail, and healthcare industries is creating potential growth opportunities for the facial recognition access control solution market. The primary application of a facial recognition access control solution is to provide accessibility to an authorized individual into a premises. Owing to this enhanced security and identification feature of a facial recognition access control solution, the governments of various countries are taking initiatives for promoting the adoption of such a facial recognition access control solution.

Apart from this, increasing applications of facial recognition access control solutions on smartphones is creating potential growth opportunities for the facial recognition access control solution market. Furthermore, the rising trend of device-embedded facial recognition access control solutions and growing preference for automated identity authentication solutions are some of the major factors driving the growth of the facial recognition access control solution market.

Click Here To Get A Full TOC Of The Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1837

However, issues such as lack of infrastructural development for the implementation and adoption of facial recognition systems, at various regions, acts as a restraining factor for the facial recognition access control solution market. Moreover, the high deployment cost of a facial recognition access control solution is one of the major factors due to which various small and medium organizations are not adopting facial recognition access control solutions, and this is one of the major challenges for the growth of the facial recognition access control solution market.

Facial Recognition Access Control Solution Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the facial recognition access control solution market on the basis of technology: 

  • 3D Facial Recognition
  • 2D Facial Recognition
  • Thermal Face Recognition

Segmentation of the facial recognition access control solution market on the basis of component: 

  • Software
  • Hardware
  • Services

 Segmentation of the Facial recognition access control solution market on the basis of end user:

  • Government
  • Automotive & Transportation
  • BFSI
  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Retail
  • Hospitality
  • Others

Facial Recognition Access Control Solution Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

Some of the major players in the global facial recognition access control solution market are NEC Corporation, Idemia, Gemalto NV, Ayonix Corporation, Cognitec Systems GmbH, Aware, INC., Daon, Inc., Neurotechnology, Herta Security, Keylemon SA, and other facial recognition access control solution providers.

Facial Recognition Access Control Solution Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to dominate the facial recognition access control solution market, due to the presence of various facial recognition access control solution providers and high adoption of facial recognition access control solutions in various industries. Asia Pacific and Europe are also expected to create potential growth opportunities for the facial recognition access control solution market, owing to the increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets in the region. In addition to this, the unorganized market for facial recognition access control solutions in China, Japan, and India is creating a competitive environment for global facial recognition access control solution providers. Moreover, the demand for facial recognition access control solutions has risen dramatically in the past few years in the Middle East & Africa and Latin American regions, due to the rise in digital technologies and growth in the smartphone and tablet market.

Pre Book Of This Exclusive Report Is Available At- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1837/S

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Historical Actual Market Size, 2013-2017
  • Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028
  • Value Chain of the Market
  • Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies Involved
  • Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes:

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Argentina
    • Chile
    • Peru
    • Rest of Latin America
  • Europe
    • EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain)
    • U.K.
    • BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg)
    • NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden)
    • Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.)
    • Rest of Europe
  • CIS & Russia
  • Japan
  • APEJ
    • Greater China
    • India
    • South Korea
    • ASEAN Countries
    • Rest of APEJ
  • Middle East and Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • Turkey
    • Iran
    • Israel
    • South Africa
    • Rest of MEA

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

  • Detailed overview of the parent market
  • Changing market dynamics of the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation of the market
  • Recent industry trends and developments in the market
  • Competitive landscape of the market
  • Strategies of key players and product offerings
  • Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective towards market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Email: sales@factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution