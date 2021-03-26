Battery Testers and Analyzers Insights, Opportunity Analysis, Industry Shares And Forecast Till 2031

Global Battery Testers and Analyzers Market: Introduction

Battery testers and analyzers are used to check batteries in services, and predict their replacement. Battery testers and analyzers also provide multi-purpose test functions for the developers of new technology and for research laboratories. Battery testers and analyzers are used to assure system integrity by analyzing a wide range of batteries as a part of fleet management. Batteries tend to have a shorter life than the host that they power, hence, the periodic usage of battery testers and analyzers is very important. Battery testers and analyzers are a key factor in day-to-day operations, and hence, they are a vital component for both, hand-held as well as stationary components. Battery testers and analyzers are used for evaluating and testing everything, from single batteries for hand-held equipment to power banks used for entire backups for control systems or critical machinery. Basic battery testers and analyzers include voltmeters and ammeters. With their help, battery testers and analyzers measure the charge stored in a battery and its voltage output. Advanced battery testers and analyzers are used to determine a battery’s condition by evaluating critical parameters such as its capacity for accumulating charge and any condition affecting its performance.

Global Battery Testers and Analyzers Market: Drivers and Challenges

Battery testers and analyzers are widely used to check and maintain the battery of electric vehicles. As such, the increasing sales of electric vehicles is one of the key factors driving the growth of the battery testers and analyzers market. The environment-friendly nature and low maintenance have made battery testers and analyzers popular. Moreover, these battery testers and analyzers have multiple functions, such as resistance testing and DC voltage, which is another factor fueling the growth of the battery testers and analyzers market. User friendly interface, ease of use, and quick connection with the help of USB ports are some more properties of battery testers and analyzers, which are anticipated to propel the demand for the battery testers and analyzers market during the forecast period.

However, some battery testers and analyzers are designed with fancy contraptions, levers, and springs in a complicated way that only inventors can operate, and the connecting various batteries of different shapes with such battery testers and analyzers is very difficult. Hence, this is one of the major factors restraining the growth of the battery testers and analyzers market.

Global Battery Testers and Analyzers Market: Segmentation

The battery testers and analyzers market can be segmented on the basis of type, application, industry, and region.

The battery testers and analyzers market segmentation by type,

Portable

Stationary

The battery testers and analyzers market segmentation by application,

Standard Batteries

Rechargeable Batteries

The battery testers and analyzers market segmentation by industry,

Automotive

Aviation

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Global Battery Testers and Analyzers Market: Competition Landscape

Key Developments

In June 2018, Transcat, Inc., a provider of laboratory instrument services, accredited with the calibration, inspection, repair, and distributor of professional grade hand-held test, measurement, and control instrumentation, acquired NBS Calibrations, Inc. This acquisition will help Transcat Inc. expand its service offerings and add a dedicated customer base.

Key Vendors

Examples of some of the market participants in the global battery testers and analyzers market identified across the value chain include Amprobe, Robert Bosch, Fluke, ACT Meters, Cadex Electronics, Maccor, West Mountain Radio, Eagle Eye Power Solutions, Transcat, Inc., Bullard, CHROMA ATE, SY KESSLER, DHC Specialty, Vencon Technologies, and PulseTech Products.

Global Battery Testers and Analyzers Market: Regional Outlook

The battery testers and analyzers market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ, and Middle East & Africa.

North America, Western Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to account for more than half of the total battery testers and analyzers market share, due to increasing investments by major vendors in these regions. Moreover, the battery testers and analyzers markets in North America and Western Europe are anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period, due to the increasing usage of electric vehicles in these regions.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on,

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013-2017

Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Value Chain

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for the battery testers and analyzers market includes development in the following regions,

North America U.S. Canada



Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of LatAm



Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) U.K. BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe



CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ Greater China India S.Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ



Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative & quantitative assessment by industry analysts, as well as inputs from industry experts & industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights