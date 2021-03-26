3D Holographic Display Insights, Leading Key Players And Top Factors Driving and Forecast Till 2031

3D Holographic Display Market: Introduction

As advancements in display technology are being witnessed, a corresponding continuous introduction of advanced display types, such as 3D holographic displays, is also being witnessed in the market. Owing to increasing disposable income, customer expenditure and demand for high-performance displays with smaller form factors and low energy consumption, it is expected that considerable traction towards 3D holographic displays will be witnessed across the globe during the forecast period.

3D holographic displays are displays which offer cost-effective virtual three dimensional display image of an object in small form factors. 3D holographic displays eliminate the requirement of any external assisting device, such as special glasses or equipment for viewing the image, and are thus, comparatively preferred over other devices that exist in the same category. 3D holographic displays have witnessed considerable traction from various industry verticals, especially from entertainment, consumer electronics and automotive sectors.

The 3D Holographic Display market has witnessed considerable traction in the past four years, in terms of value, and is expected to exhibit double digit growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing demand and adoption being witnessed, especially from consumer electronic (smartphones) and healthcare industry verticals.

3D Holographic Display Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing awareness about 3D holographic displays and establishment of various new market players in the market has led to high demand for 3D holographic displays across various industry verticals, especially healthcare and consumer electronic smart devices sectors. This, in conjunction with the continuous increasing adoption of smartphones, is expected to be a major driving factor for the global 3D holographic display market. In addition to this, consumers’ growing tendency of instantly adopting technologically advanced products is another factor impelling the demand for 3D holographic displays in the market. Various advantages associated with 3D holographic displays, such as compact and small form factor, easy integration, reduced energy consumption, seamless experience, etc., are also some of the factors supplementing the growth of the 3D holographic display market, in terms of revenue.

Besides these, continuous investments for research and development of 3D holographic displays are being witnessed across the globe by the major vendors operating in the global 3D holographic display market.

However, the high cost associated with 3D holographic displays is considered to be a major factor challenging the adoption of the same across some countries. This, as a result, is expected to be the primary restraining factor restraining the growth of the global 3D holographic display market.

3D Holographic Display Market: Segmentation

The Global 3D holographic display market can be segmented on the basis of technology, industry vertical and region.

Segmentation for 3D Holographic Display market by technology:

On the basis of technology, the 3D holographic display market can be segmented as:

  • Touchable
  • Laser
  • Plasma
  • MEMS
  • Others

Segmentation for 3D Holographic Display market by Industry Vertical:

On the basis of technology, the 3D holographic display market can be segmented as:

  • Media & Entertainment
  • Healthcare & Medical
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Education
  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Others

Consumer electronics segment is expected to hold a considerable share in the global 3D holographic display market. However, healthcare and education segments of the 3D holographic display market are expected to exhibit comparatively higher CAGRs during the forecast period.

3D Holographic Display Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the 3D Holographic Display market are Eon Reality Inc., Zebra Imaging, Konica Minolta Inc., AV Concepts, Inc., Provision Holding, Inc., Holoxica, etc.

The 3D holographic display market is still in its nascent stage and is witnessing emergence and establishment of various new entrants in the market.

3D Holographic Display Market: Regional Overview

By geography, the 3D Holographic Display market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and others in Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the North America 3D holographic display market is expected to dominate the global 3D holographic display market during the forecast period owing to the presence of various 3D holographic display solution providers and high adoption of the same in the region. The Asia Pacific 3D holographic display market and Europe 3D holographic display market are expected to follow North America 3D holographic display market in the global 3D Holographic Display market, in terms of revenue. The China 3D holographic display market is, however, expected to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing consumer expenditure on advanced technologies and increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets in the country. Besides this, the Latin America 3D holographic display market and MEA 3D holographic display market are also expected to witness considerable growth rate during the forecast period.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

  • Global 3D Holographic Display market segments
  • Global 3D Holographic Display market dynamics
  • Historical actual market size, 2012 – 2016
  • Global 3D Holographic Display market size & forecast 2017 to 2027
  • Supply & demand value chain for 3D Holographic Display market
  • Global 3D Holographic Display market current trends/issues/challenges
  • Competition & companies involved in 3D Holographic Display market
  • 3D Holographic Display technology
  • Value Chain of 3D Holographic Display
  • Global 3D Holographic Display market drivers and restraints

Regional analysis for global 3D Holographic Display market includes

  • North America 3D Holographic Display market
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Latin America 3D Holographic Display market
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • Rest of Latin America
  • Western Europe 3D Holographic Display market
    • Germany
    • France
    • U.K.
    • Spain
    • Italy
    • Nordic
    • Benelux
    • Rest of Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe 3D Holographic Display market
    • Poland
    • Russia
    • Rest of Eastern Europe
  • SEA and other Asia Pacific countries 3D Holographic Display market
    • India
    • Indonesia
    • Oceania
    • Singapore
    • Philippines
    • Malaysia
    • Thailand
    • Rest of SEA and other Asia Pacific countries
  • Japan 3D Holographic Display market
  • China 3D Holographic Display market
  • Middle East and Africa 3D Holographic Display market
    • GCC Countries
    • Turkey
    • North Africa
    • South Africa
    • Rest of MEA

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

  • Detailed overview of parent market
  • Changing market dynamics of the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape
  • Strategies of key players and product offerings
  • Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective towards market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

