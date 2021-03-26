Turnstiles Access Control Systems Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast upto 2031

Turnstiles Access Control Systems Market: Introduction

Increasing security concerns are fuelling the global turnstiles access control systems market. Turnstiles access control systems provide effective control of pedestrians at the entrances of company buildings, production facilities, administrative buildings, schools & universities, shopping outlets, leisure & fitness facilities, amusement parks, and others. Vendors offer built-in control board or remote control unit turnstiles access control systems. Vendors provide different types of turnstiles access control systems, such as for outdoor and indoor applications, models with anti-panic barrier arms, bi-directional passage control, high throughput rate, supply voltage of 12-36V, LED direction lights, key override control for emergency situations, inertia-free rotation mechanism, and others. Various operating modes of turnstiles access control systems are available in the market, such as single passage in one direction, free passage in one direction, free passage in both directions, single passage in each direction, always locked, lock-chamber access mode additional biometric identification, and others. Vendors also offer additional features with turnstiles access control systems, such as remote light indicator, emergency unlocking devices, wireless remote control, intrusion detector and siren, and others.

Turnstiles access control systems can read multiple configurations, such as radio frequency identification (RFID) and cross section of the barcode. Turnstiles access control systems enhance industry utility. Turnstiles access control systems track the number of persons entering in real time. Vendors prefer RFID cards for turnstiles access control systems, since RFID is touch to forge, and thus, reduces fraud. Another advantage of turnstiles access control systems is the use of RFID technology. RFID tags are easy to read and do not require direct contact with the scanner or reader. Turnstiles access control systems speed up access at terminals. Turnstiles access control systems also reduce the manpower required at terminals by automating the security process. Turnstiles access control systems use RFID readers that use advanced technologies, such as HID and Mifare. HID and Mifare have the contactless technologies used for the access of terminals. Several developments in turnstiles access control systems with reference to technology are steadying the growth of the market, and recent developments and innovations are among the factors expected to drive the global turnstiles access control systems market during the forecast period.

Turnstiles Access Control Systems Market: Drivers and challenges

Continuous developments in turnstiles access control systems and shift towards automated buildings are driving the global turnstiles access control systems market. Features such as improved security, access control integration, operational flexibility, compiled as per ADA, reduced manpower, reduced cost, time efficiency, restricted entry on exit points, use of advanced technologies, and others are significantly contributing to the growth of the global turnstiles access control systems market. Continuous advancements in infrastructure and the public sector, such as railway stations and airport development, are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global turnstiles access control systems market during the forecast period.

The threat of data hacking, turnstiles access control systems failure during rush hours, and card forging are some of the major challenges hindering the growth of the turnstiles access control systems market. However, vendors are continuously focused on the development of advanced turnstiles access control systems to overcome the above mentioned challenges.

Turnstiles Access Control Systems Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the turnstiles access control systems market based on type:

The turnstiles access control systems market is segmented based on type into optical, full height, waist high, and others.

Segmentation of the turnstiles access control systems market based on component:

The turnstiles access control systems market is segmented based on type of component into hardware, software, and services. The software segment can further be segmented into on-premise and cloud-based.

Segmentation of the turnstiles access control systems market based on end user:

The turnstiles access control systems market is segmented based on end user into airports, stadiums, commercial buildings, offices, amusement parks, and others.

Turnstiles Access Control Systems Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global turnstiles access control systems market are Alvarado Mfg. Co., PERCo, CONTROLLED ACCESS TURNSTILES, Avon Barrier Corporation Ltd., Touchstar ATC Limited, SKIDATA, Vertex Security and Technology, Advance Systems Access Control, All Right Now Ltd, Royal Boon Edam International B.V., Colosseo EAS, and others.

Turnstiles Access Control Systems Market: Regional Overview

North America and Europe are expected to hold major market shares in the global turnstiles access control systems market during the forecast period, due to the growth of smart cities and the huge number of national events happening in these regions. APEJ is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, due to the continuous developments that are taking place in developing countries such as China and India.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative & quantitative assessment by industry analysts, as well as inputs from industry experts & industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

