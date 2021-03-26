Robotic Desktop Automation Insights, Opportunity Analysis, Industry Shares And Forecast Till 2031

Robotic Desktop Automation Market: Introduction

Nowadays, with technological advancements, enterprises are using robotic desktop automation software for agent assist automation, assistive automation, and in-line automation. The internet is a system that has a huge distributed information that provides access to shared data objects. Robotic desktop automation is considered as the 4th industrial revolution in the business industry. Robotic desktop automation signifies the next robot generation in the workforce, moving from manufacturing industries to corporate offices. Robotic desktop automation is application of algorithms and software that automates processes, designing and creating robots that direct other software to perform routine processes formerly carried out by humans. Robotic desktop automation performs these operations at a desktop level, alongside a human. Moreover robotic desktop automation optimizes employees’ way of working by integrating, automating, and simplifying the processes and technologies. Robotic desktop automation integration give businesses the opportunity to rationalize back, front, and middle office operations, by releasing resources, capital, and time. With robotic desktop automation incorporation, organizations are able to deliver swift and unified transactions, thus accelerating employee efficiency and reducing customer endeavour and finally increasing operational productivity.

As technology is transforming in a smarter ways, technology in robotic desktop automations is developing by providing access in multiple PCs and laptops through the internet. These days, robotic desktop automation is being used by many industries, and business sectors for multiple purposes.

Robotic desktop automation is highly beneficial for SMBs, due to lower costs to maintain and better output. Robotic desktop automation helps enterprises in recovery of data and also in reducing risks.

Robotic Desktop Automation Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

Expansion of the global robotic desktop automation market is anticipated to be driven by the rising need for cutting operational cost and profitability improvement both in manufacturing and corporate sectors. The advent of the Internet and Internet of Things across various end use verticals is also set to boost the robotic desktop automation market across the world, both across developed and developing countries. Further, the growing need for automated support processes from shared service centers to manage accounting, payroll, human resources, compliance, IT, legal, purchasing, and security processes is expected to drive the global robotic desktop automation market in the near future. Moreover, need to maintain consistency and enhance accuracy to maximize output in operation line, while letting staff focus on other strategic areas is also expected to drive the growth of the robotic desktop automation market globally.

Need for swifter delivery in manufacturing industries, unified transactions in banking, and to smoothen the processes in service centers and in information technology industries are the other factors expected to create significant opportunities for the global robotic desktop automation market during the forecast period.

Challenges

However, failure to apply finance controls (as robotic desktop automation processes are automated) is expected to obstruct the global robotic desktop automation market. Further, vulnerability of committing errors outside the scope of robotic desktop automation and high initial cost of automation are expected to negatively affect the global robotic desktop automation market growth.

Global Robotic Desktop Automation Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the Robotic Desktop Automation Market on the basis of Service Type:

Professional

Training

Segmentation of the Robotic Desktop Automation Market on the basis of End-use:

Banking and financial services

Insurance (BFSI)

Telecom/IT sector

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Global Robotic Desktop Automation Market: Competition Landscape

Examples of some of the key participants in the global robotic desktop automation market identified across the value chain include Jacada, Inc., Pegasystems Inc., Blue Prism, Intradiem, RoboTask, Automation Anywhere, Inc., UiPath, Softomotive Ltd, Samyutam, and Accenture.

Global Robotic Desktop Automation Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to capture the large share in the robotic desktop automation market, owing to large presence of well-developed robotic desktop automation software developing companies. Europe and Japan are also expected to gain substantial share in the robotic desktop automation market due to the introduction of new technologies and applications. APAC is expected to be the fast-growing robotic desktop automation market, owing to the government initiatives being taken towards the improvement of technologies by emerging economies, such as India, and China.

The robotic desktop automation markets in Latin America and MEA are also expected to witness high growth rates in the coming period, due to an increase in the demand for innovative technologies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Market Segments

Global Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013–2017

Global Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for the Market

Global Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Market Solutions Technology

Value Chain of the Market

Global Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional Analysis for the Global Robotic Desktop Automation Market includes:

North America Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France UK. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia

SEA & Others of APAC Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA & Others of APAC

Japan Market

China Market

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights