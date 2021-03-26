Drone Accessories Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain and Forecast Till 2031

Drone Accessories Market: Introduction

Continuously increasing terrorist activities are increasing the demand for defense security systems across the world. In India, for security purposes, the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has initiated a project called Airborne Surveillance Platform (ASP) to develop airborne early warning systems. These drones and drone systems are designed to detect threats from aircrafts, ships or any other vehicles at long ranges across the border. Drone accessories give a bird’s-eye view and provide quicker footage and more extended line of sight and area of observation than on the ground, though usually with less resolution. Nowadays, drones accessories can be regulated by manned aircrafts, hot-air balloons, lower orbit satellites, helicopter-based surveillance systems and unmanned drones.

The design of drone accessories systems consists of an antenna and rotodome, airborne data processor and an integrated navigation system. In drone accessories, a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) and night camera are used to provide situational awareness. Drone accessories can capture data and images in any environment and can also offer live videos of any particular area. The drone accessories market for airborne surveillance is increasing as many influential countries are looking forward to becoming secured from enemies.

Drone accessories include multiple items, such as lanyards, helipads, FPV goggles, tables, cables, umbrellas or sunshades, bags, backpacks and cases, extra power, battery bags, GPS tracker, tools, double sided tapes, micro SD cards, propellers and wrap ups. Humans can control manned drone accessories surveillance but unmanned drone accessories surveillance is uncontrollable in case of any computer malfunctioning. Drone accessories warfare can lead to collateral damages in terms of civilian lives and property. Drone accessories devices are costly to produce and manufacture. Battery or energy limitation is another challenge in the drone accessories market. The capacity of drone accessories to support cameras and motors is not sufficient. Nowadays, many countries are adopting drone and drone accessories to provide aerial overview, security guard tours, thermal imaging, short- and long-range tracking and crowd control, most importantly for defense purposes. The commercial drone accessories market is rapidly growing in several industries, such as transport, infrastructure, agriculture, telecom, security, media & entertainment, insurance and mining.

Drone Accessories Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

Expansion of the global drone accessories market is anticipated to be driven by rising demand for cutting operational cost and profitability improvement, both in manufacturing and corporate sectors. The drone accessories market, at the moment, is experiencing noteworthy developments, driven by various drone accessories vendors catering to air, land and naval industries. Vendors of drone accessories, such as Saab and BAE Systems, are currently working on developing drone accessories, drones and radar technologies. The companies are focusing on developing and manufacturing innovative products and radar technologies to enhance airborne, maritime and land surveillance.

Challenges

Humans can control manned drone surveillance but unmanned drone surveillance is uncontrollable in case of computer malfunctioning. Drone warfare can lead to collateral damages in terms of civilian life and property. Airborne drone accessories are costly to produce and manufacture. Battery or energy limitation and manufacturing is another challenge in drone accessories market.

Global Drone Accessories Market: Segmentation

The global drone accessories market has been segmented by type, application and region.

Segmentation of the Drone Accessories Market on the basis of type:

  • Manned Airborne Surveillance Systems
  • Unmanned Airborne Surveillance Systems

 Segmentation of the Drone Accessories Market on the basis of application:

  • Defense
  • Security
  • Commercial
  • Research
  • Others

Global Drone Accessories Market: Competition Landscape

Examples of some of the key participants identified across the value chain the global drone accessories market include Rockwell Collins, Thales, Saab AB, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Textron Inc., Leidos, Airbus Group, Elbit Systems Ltd., Hikvision, Dahua Technology , Panasonic, Honeywell Security, Hanwha, United Technologies, Tyco, Bosch Security Systems, Pelco, Huawei Technologies, Siemens AG and Avigilon Corporation.

Global Drone Accessories Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to capture the largest share in the drone accessories market owing to the presence of well-developed drone accessories manufacturing companies. Europe and Japan are also expected to gain substantial share in the drone accessories market due to the introduction of new technologies and applications. APAC is expected to be the fast-growing drone accessories market owing to the government initiatives being taken towards the improvement of technologies by emerging economies, such as India and China.

The drone accessories markets in Latin America and MEA is expected to witness high growth rate in the coming years due to increase in demand for innovative technologies and enhanced safety.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

  • Global Market Segments
  • Global Market Dynamics
  • Historical Actual Market Size, 2013–2017
  • Global Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028
  • Supply & Demand Value Chain for the Market
  • Global Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies Involved in the Market
  • Market Solutions Technology
  • Value Chain of the Market
  • Global Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional Analysis for the Global Drone Accessories Market includes:

  • North America Market
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Latin America Market
    • Argentina
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • Rest of Latin America
  • Western Europe Market
    • Germany
    • France
    • U.K.
    • Spain
    • Italy
    • Nordic
    • Benelux
    • Rest of Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe Market
    • Poland
    • Russia
  • SEA & Others of APAC Market
    • Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ)
    • India
    • ASEAN
    • Rest of SEA & Others of APAC
  • Japan Market
  • China Market
  • Middle East and Africa Market
    • GCC Countries
    • North Africa
    • South Africa
    • Rest of MEA

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights

  • Detailed overview of parent market
  • Changing market dynamics of the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape
  • Strategies of key players and product offerings
  • Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective towards market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

