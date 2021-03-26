Quantum Dot Display Market 2019-2027 Growth Analysis | Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Display Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation,

Rockville, United States, 2021-Mar-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Quantum Dot Display Market – Scope of the report

This report provides forecast and analysis of the quantum dot display market. It provides historical data of 2013 along with estimated data for 2019, and forecast data up to 2027 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 Units), according to a Fact.MR study. The research propounds key trends that are currently influencing growth of the quantum dot display market along with the macro-economic indicators. This newly published and insightful report sheds light on key dynamics, and their impact on overall value chain from material suppliers to end users, which are expected to transform the future of the quantum dot display market.

The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for quantum dot display in the global market. It also contains value chain analysis along with key market participants. In order to provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the quantum dot display market, we have included detailed competitive analysis about market key players. The dashboard provides a detailed comparison of quantum dot display manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, market presence and key developments. A list of key companies operating in the quantum dot display market provided in the report adds to the credibility of this exhaustive research study.

Quantum Dot Display Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments-

The global quantum dot display market is segmented on the basis of material type and application type.

Material Type Application Type Region Cadmium Containing Television North America Cadmium Free Monitor Latin America Notebook Europe Tablet APAC Smartphone Middle East & Africa Medical Devices

Country-specific assessment on demand for the quantum dot display has been provided for each regional market, along with the market size valuation and forecast price point assessment, price index and impact analysis of key regional and country-wise dynamics, which were obtained through quotes from numerous quantum dot display manufacturers, experts and suppliers. Y-o-Y growth projections have also been offered on all regional markets incorporated in the report.

The report provides company-level market share analysis, which has been derived on the basis of the company’s annual sales and segmental revenue in all the target end-use industries. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. The report provides detailed competitive overview and company profiles of key participants operating in the global quantum dot display market. Some of the key players operating in the quantum dot display market analyzed are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Display Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, 3M Company, Sharp Corporation, Microvision Inc.,Altair Nanotechnologies Inc. Evident Technologies Inc., and others

Quantum Dot Display Market: Research Methodology

The quantum dot display market numbers pertaining to the regional as well as country level data and various segments i.e. product, material , component and application are estimated through the combination of primary and secondary research among target countries and regions, and are verified both by applying the bottom-up and top-down approach. Secondary sources include Morningstar, Factiva, association publication, industry magazines and company annual reports and publications. Comprehensive interviews have been conducted by our analysts, and the data and insights obtained have been used for validating the information of quantum dot display gained through secondary sources. The report also includes a description of assumptions and acronyms utilized for research purposes. The data triangulation process is used for cross checking of the collected and analyzed data from the supply as well as the demand side for quantum dot display.

For assessment of the market size on the basis of value and volume, revenues generated by leading players, coupled with their production capacities are taken into consideration. Backed by a proven & tested research approach, the report offers necessary information on the quantum dot display market. Other qualitative findings and perspectives are gathered from interviews from industry participants including Business Development Managers / Executives, CEO’s and Plant Managers. This information has been adhered to by the analysts while developing this insightful report on the quantum dot display market. Secondary research is leveraged for ascertaining the overall size of the quantum dot display market.

A short market viewpoint offered in the report explains the macro-economic aspects that influence the growth of the quantum dot display market, which includes worldwide demand for electronic display devices and technological trends impacting the electrical & electronics sector. Global pricing analysis, restraint analysis, and opportunity analysis on the quantum dot display market has also been incorporated in the report. This report serves as an authentic resource of intelligence on the quantum dot display market, enabling the readers to take fact-based decisions on the future direction of their businesses.

