Geriatric Medicines Market : Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

The World Health Organization (WHO) predicts that the global geriatric population (65 and above) constitute the maximum share of world population. By 2050, the number of elderly people shall reach 2 billion, a 22% increase since the beginning of the 21st century. Naturally, there is an uptick in the prevalence of chronic ailments among people. This has also stimulated the growth of the geriatric healthcare industry.

Request 100 Page Sample Report Now@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4746

Based on the abovementioned trends, the global geriatric medicines market is anticipated to expand positively at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period (2020-2026). Increased government support for elderly healthcare and technological advancements in medical assistance are other important drivers behind the growth of the geriatric medicines market.

Key Takeaways of Global Geriatric Medicines Market Study:

By therapeutics, analgesic drugs are projected to dominate the global geriatric medicines market, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% and capturing greater than two-fifth market share. Usage of painkillers such as Ibuprofen and Diclofenac to address chronic conditions such as arthritis are anticipated to drive the segment’s growth.

The antihypertensive segment is anticipated to catch up, registering a CAGR of 6.5%. Increased prevalence of hypertension owing to changing lifestyles is a key growth determinant for this segment.

By condition, the cardiovascular segment shall retain market hegemony over the forecast period. Projections indicate a market share exceeding two-fifths of the global geriatric medicines market. Increasing incidences of cardiac arrests and strokes among the geriatric population is anticipated to boost market prospects.

By distribution channel, hospitals are anticipated to account for the maximum market share, capturing more than half of the global geriatric medicines market. Expanding base of hospitals and surge in the number of hospital visits for treatment of various chronic diseases are poised to steer growth.

North America shall retain market leadership throughout the forecast period. The region is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.9%, capturing nearly 2/5th of the global geriatric medicines market. Rising cases of diseases such as obesity, presence of key market players, emerging clinical studies and research projects are anticipated to boost the region’s growth.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4746

Asia-Pacific shows lucrative growth prospects. Rising prevalence of diseases due to a large population base and investment in health infrastructure shall also drive the region’s growth. Asia-Pacific is poised to expand at a CAGR of 6.7%, capturing 1/5 th of the global geriatric medicines market.

of the global geriatric medicines market. The coronavirus pandemic is set to leverage the geriatric medicines market. As the number of infections rise daily, the most vulnerable pool is the geriatric population. This is because they already suffer from chronic conditions, thus rendering them immunocompromised.

Key players are ensuring that their supply chains in the geriatric medicines segment is not compromised. Moreover, they are also investing in clinical trials to develop critical drug formulations which could help eradicate the coronavirus.

Astra Zeneca, for instance, has initiated a clinical trial to assess whether one of their drugs has the potential to alleviate the exaggerated immune response posed by the coronavirus infection. The trial would help assess how one of their existing medicines would help alleviate the cytokine storm associated with the coronavirus disease.

“The global geriatric medicines market is set to embark on a positive growth trajectory. Geriatric treatment has necessitated advancements to provide quality treatment to patients. Therefore, important manufacturers are continuously introducing new pipeline drugs for treatment of lifestyle and chronic diseases,” concludes a Fact.MR analyst.

Product Development for Pipeline Drugs and Collaborations to be Key Growth Catalysts

The global geriatric medicines market comprises of the following prominent market players: AstraZeneca, Merck & Co, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott Laboratories and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. Most of these companies concentrate on establishing a strong market presence through launch of new products, acquisitions & agreements and partnerships with local businesses.

For instance, Pfizer Inc., collaborated with Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. for marketing CRESEMBA, an anti-fungal medicine used to treat aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the Asia-Pacific in 2017. Presently, the company manufactures a wide range of products ranging from internal medicines, vaccines, oncology and rare diseases. Some of its medications are Zithromax, Zyvox, Zavicefta, Cresemba, Vfend and Tygacil.

Another important player, Merck & Co., announced in 2017 the launch of RENFLEXIS, a biosimilar of the Remicade medicine, to treat conditions such as Crohn’s Disease, Ulcerative Colitis and Rheumatoid Arthritis. Its existing product portfolio includes drugs such as Invanz for primary care and women’s health, Primaxin for Hospitals & Specialty Clinics and Cancidas for Oncology ailments.

Speak To Research Analyst For Detailed Insights@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4746

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com