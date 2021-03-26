Helicobacter Pylori (H-Pylori) Non-Invasive Testing Market – Global Upcoming Demand & Growth Analysis 2020 to 2025

Helicobacter Pylori infections, or H. Pylori, are the most common types of infections affecting the digestive tract. The infection is prevalent among half of the world’s population, who typically reside in unhygienic and poor sanitary conditions. It is the most common reason for dyspepsia, peptic ulcers and gastric adenocarcinoma.

In view of this, the demand for H. Pylori testing has increased, particularly non-invasive molecular techniques such as real-time PCR and Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA). The Helicobacter Pylori Non-Invasive Testing market is anticipated to register a moderate CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period (2020-2026).

Key Takeaways of Global H. Pylori Non-Invasive Testing Market Study:

By test type, the urea breath test segment is anticipated to hold a major chunk of the market, amounting to over two-fifth. High rate of accuracy in detecting the presence of H. Pylori and usefulness in evaluating post-treatment status are poised to leverage this segment.

The Stool Antigen Test segment shall comprise the 2 nd largest share of the global H. Pylori Non-invasive testing market, accounting for over 40%. Simplicity and accuracy of the test in determining infection is anticipated to drive the segment’s growth.

largest share of the global H. Pylori Non-invasive testing market, accounting for over 40%. Simplicity and accuracy of the test in determining infection is anticipated to drive the segment’s growth. By test method, the Laboratory-based Tests segment shall generate high demand. The ability to test a large number of patients and their accurate and precise methodologies are anticipated to be the key drivers. The segment is foreseen to hold more than three-fifth of the market.

By end-use, diagnostic labs are anticipated to be the most lucrative, capturing almost half of the total market. Key pharmaceutical companies partnering to provide wider reach for testing H. Pylori are anticipated to drive the market. For instance, in 2010, Meridian Bioscience entered into an agreement with DiaSorin S.p.A to develop infectious disease tests for use on its LIAISON automated instrumets.

North America is anticipated to be the most promising market. This is attributed to changing healthcare reforms. These reforms have directed organizations to abandon serology tests due to its uncertainty in predicting infections and to switch to urea-based and stool antigen testing. The region is anticipated to hold 31.1% of the H. Pylori testing market.

Asia-Pacific shows modest growth opportunities, owing to increased awareness about H. Pylori infections and government efforts to contain the risk of infections. Moreover, H. Pylori testing among communities with gastric cancer has increased, preventing further risks. The region is anticipated to expand modestly at a CAGR of 4.5%.

“The global helicobacter pylori non-invasive testing market shows modest future growth prospects. The increasing prevalence of h. pylori associated diseases have prompted manufactures to invent non-invasive testing and treatment methods to reduce the incidence of such diseases,” concludes a Fact.MR analyst.

Global Helicobacter Pylori Non-Invasive Testing Market: Competitive Landscape:

The global H. Pylori non-invasive testing market comprises of the following market players: Meridian Bioscience, Inc., DiaSorin S.p.A, Alere, Sekiusi Diagnostics and Biomerica, Inc. Besides these, a host of other players have a significant market presence as well. These are Biohit Oyj, Exalenz Bioscience Ltd., Aalto Bio Reagents Ltd., Certest Biotec S.L. and CorisBioconcept SPRL.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. markets its tests and assay kits to hospitals, reference laboratories and other diagnostic manufacturers in more than 60 countries. Its H. Pylori testing products include the Premium Platinum HpSA PLUS or Premium H. Pylori. It is an in vitro qualitative procedure to detect the presence of H. Pylori bacteria in the human stool.

Exalenz Biosciences manufactures the H. Pylori IgG ELISA Kit, BreathID HP, BreathID Smart and Breath ID Lab devices. These devices conduct a quick and accurate Urea Breath Test for diagnosing H. Pylori infection and confirming post-treatment eradication. The test is conducted in real-time by continuously sampling breath, eliminating the need for sample collection, labeling, transport and analysis.

COVID-19 Market Insights:

Although there is a dearth of evidence suggesting any links between the COVID-19 and H. Pylori infections, experts have concluded that patients need to be provided treatment on a priority basis. This is because the COVID-19 infection affects the gastrointestinal tract, inducing nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Since H. Pylori primarily infects the GI tract, it is important for those patients to be provided immediate medical attention if infected with the COVID-19.

As the pandemic is spreading at an exponential rate, key manufacturers are accelerating their efforts to contain its spread. This involves redirecting their resources towards developing COVID-19 testing kits. For instance, Meridian Bioscience has launched the QuickPac II 2019 COVID-19 IgG and IgM qualitative testing kit for the detection of potential antibodies to combat the novel coronavirus strain in the human serum, plasma or blood. Similarly, DiaSorin S.p.A announced the launch of its LIAISON SARS CoV-2 S1/S2 IgG serological test. Such developments are anticipated to shift focus away from H. Pylori testing, leading to a dip in its demand. However, patients requiring urgent care will be provided with the appropriate treatment.

The research study on the global helicobacter pyroli (h. pyroli) non-invasive testing market by Fact.MR incorporates an unbiased assessment of key factors and trends responsible for shaping the landscape of the global helicobacter pyroli (h. pyroli) non-invasive treatment market over 2020-2026. It includes a detailed assessment of key parameters that are anticipated to exert influence during 2020-2026. Market statistics have been presented on the basis of Non-invasive Test Type (Serology Test, Stool Antigen Test and Urea Breath Test), Test Method (Laboratory Based Tests and Point-of-Care Tests) and End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories and Clinics) across five major regions.

