BOPP-based Thermal Lamination Films Share, Trends, New Developments, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis With Global Forecast To 2030

Thermal Lamination Films Market: Overview and Dynamics

Thermal Lamination films serve the purpose of protection, decoration and complimenting print media by their unique properties. Their consistent thickness offers durability as well as resistance to tearing and stretching. Thermal lamination films are deployed due to their compatibility with a wide range of paper and board types. The presence of gloss and matte lamination films add on to its advantages and diverse applications including book covers, jackets, magazines, brochures, food packaging and many more.

Thermal lamination films are coated with low melting resin or adhesive, such as LDPE or EVA that on exposure to heat and high-pressure melt to provide a matte or glossy finish to the surface where it is anchored. Generally, thermal lamination films are available in three types namely biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP), biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) and biaxially oriented nylon-6 based thermal lamination film. Thermal lamination films also offer resistance to scratch, tear, scuff and UV radiations.

It was also observed that thermal lamination films manufacturers in order to reduce costs sacrificed the quality of the films. This was done by reducing the EVA thickness of the film, raising customer rejection levels. However, the demand for thermal lamination films is expected to see a rise in terms of their use in consumer products like decorative items, luxury products, shopping bags etc. Extensive use in the e-commerce retail section and food packaging industry will also manage to increase its consumption. The surge in the anti-microbial packaging of food products has also led to the advancement and more innovations in the manufacturing of thermal lamination films.

Thermal Lamination Films Market: COVID Impact Insights

COVID-19 pandemic caused disruption and unpleasant conditions for almost all the industries in the world. The lockdowns along with strict social distancing measures across the globe directly or indirectly impacted the production and supply chain of thermal lamination films market. The thermal lamination films market also saw a small yet noticeable dip because of the decline in the consumption of stationery items like notebooks and books, luxury and decorative products due to suspension of public gatherings.

The short-term inclination of the production costs has been observed in the packaging industry owing to the demand from only limited sectors. However, the growth of the thermal lamination films was not affected subsequently because of its extensive use in the medical industry. The resurrection of the demand is set to be observed on the back of the medical industry over the period of Q4 of FY2020 and Q2 of FY2021. All in all normalization in demand is set to be observed by Q3 of FY2021.

Segmentation Analysis of Thermal Lamination Films Market

The global Thermal Lamination Films market is bifurcated into five major segments: material type, film type, finish type, application and region.

On the basis of material type, Thermal Lamination Films market has been segmented as follows:

BOPP

PET

Nylon

Others

On the basis of film type, Thermal Lamination Films market has been segmented as follows:

Single side treated

Both sides treated

On the basis of finish type, Thermal Lamination Films market has been segmented as follows:

Gloss

Matte

On the basis of application, Thermal Lamination Films market has been segmented as follows:

Paper

Board

Consumer goods

Packaging

Others

On the basis of geographic regions, Thermal Lamination Films market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Thermal Lamination Films Market: Regional Outlook

Out of the six prominent regions including North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania and Middle East & Africa. North America leads in the production of thermal lamination films followed by South Asia and Oceania. E-commerce industry makes the vast use of thermal lamination films for the packaging of retail and consumer goods. Also, the use of thermal lamination films in the decoration, soft covers, menus, luxury packaging and its aesthetic advantages all account to the increase in its consumption. However, the demand in South Asia and Oceania may soon take over because of the increase in the literacy rate of these regions driving the consumption of products like notebook covers. Further, the restoration in demand of the packaged goods ordered online in Q4 of FY2020 led to an impressive growth of the thermal lamination films market in South Asia.

The market of luxury products also observed a hike in the Middle East region impacting the overall growth of thermal lamination films. The incremental use of shopping bags, advertisement posters, magazines and others led to the growth of thermal lamination films in the Middle East. The demand from Europe region for thermal lamination films is also expected to increase gradually on the grounds of boosting packaging industry, luxury products, e-commerce, medical industry etc.

Thermal Lamination Films Market: Key Players

The thermal lamination films market being a moderately fragmented one has the presence of both global and local manufacturers. The major key players consist of Jindal Poly Films LTD, Cosmo films, Pan synthetics, Polyplex Corporation limited, Taghleef industries, Innovia etc. The manufacturers are dedicated to providing the best possible thermal lamination films to the customers for which they are constantly innovating and coming up with new products like the anti-microbial films, high-speed lamination for hardcore books, nylon-based films for digital prints and PET for high ink coverage.

