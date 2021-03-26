Expansion Valves Key Players Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast up to 2028

Expansion Valves – Market Overview

An expansion valve is a throttling device that is used in refrigeration and air conditioning systems. Expansion valve controls the amount of refrigerant released into the evaporator, thereby controlling superheat and leading to a highly efficient working of the compressor and the air conditioning plant. The expansion valve also prevents the flooding of the refrigerant to the compressor ensuring that the plant runs safely without any risk of breakage of the compressor.

In present years, the Global expansion valves market is a growing more in mechanics & equipment sector,and it probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. The expansion valves have a major application in automobiles sector, thereby leading to the demand and growth of market expansion valves.

Expansion Valves – Market Dynamics

The market for expansion valves is mainly run by the industrial equipment sector, automobile sector and consumer goods sector. The automobiles sector is important for the growth of the market for expansion valves. The air conditioner system more likely becomes the prime accessory for the vehicles as the consumers are attracted more towards leisure, thereby increasing the demand for air conditioners aiding to the market growth of expansion valves. In the current scenario, with the increasing number of commercial spaces such as hotels, office spaces, airports, educational institutions and hospitals, the expansion valves sales is most likely to increase at a rapid pace as air conditioning systems are employed more commercial sector, creating new growth avenues for expansion of valves in the market. The alternate factor that is driving the demand for expansion valves is the trend of urbanization and the middle-class consumers who are more forwarding towards luxury. The market of expansion valves is growing more in developing countries as compared to developed countries.

Furthermore, the market for electronic expansion valve is at a growing stage and with gradual progress in technology, it will replace the thermal expansion valves. The government regulations regarding safety and environment increases complexity, thereby hindering the market growth for expansion valves market.

Expansion Valves – Market Regional Analysis

In terms of regional demand, the expansion valves sales varies across the regions. The expansion valves market is growing more in the developed regions like North America and Latin America countries such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Europe along with Japan as industrialization is more in the developed regions. The market growth of developing regions in Asia Pacific countries such as South Korea China and India is also gaining pace at a rapid rate.

Expansion Valves – Market- Key Segments

The expansion valves are segmented according to their types as:

Automatic Expansion Valves

Thermostatic Expansion Valves

Electronic Expansion Valves

Capillary Tubes

Float Valves

According to their applications, the expansion valve are segmented as:

Industrial

Automotive

Commercial and Residential

According to materials used for manufacturing, the expansion valve are segmented as:

Solenoid

Stainless steel

Piezo

others

Expansion Valves – Market- Key Manufacturers

The key manufactures of thermal expansion valves are EMERSON Climate Technologies, Aashinita Engineering, Fujikoki America, Danfoss Industrial Automation, Bothra Electric and Refrigeration Company, Armstrong International, CASTEL, Parker Hannifin, ACTROL. The electronic expansion valves are manufactured by SANHUA, Dunan and saginomiya Emerson, among others. The automotive expansion valves are manufactured by SANHUA Automotive, Valeo SA, Denso Corporation, Hanon Systems, Mahle GmbH, Keihin Corporation, Eberspacher Group, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Subros Limited, Sanden Holdings Corporation, Calsonic, Kansei Corporation are key player of market.

Expansion Valves – Market Competitive Analysis

The market is run by some international and regional manufacturers. In the present time, the competition in the market is stagnant as the product demand is also at a moderate rate. With the increase in the demand and technological advancement, the market may vary with the competition. The automatic expansion valves covers the whole market. The competitors are also coming with stainless material to overcome the corrosion problem. So, to survive in the market, the manufacturers have to realign their strategies by providing innovative products and services.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

