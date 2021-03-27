GLOBAL METAL OXIDE VARISTOR (MOV) MARKET INSIGHTS, FORECAST TO 2025

The Metal Oxide Varistor is a voltage dependent, nonlinear device that provides excellent transient voltage suppression. The Metal Oxide Varistor is designed to protect various types of electronic devices and semiconductor elements from switching and induced lightning surges.

The global market for metal oxide varistor (MOV) has been deriving much growth from the rising popularity of Internet of Things (IoT) across the world. The extensive increase in the demand for consumer electronic goods and the upsurge in the adoption of metal oxide varistor in automobile applications are also boosting the markets progress remarkably.

The Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV).

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

TDK Corp.

General Electric

KEMET Corp.

Moda-Innochips

MDE Semiconductor

Dean Technology

Centra Science Corp.

Amotech Corp.

Vishay Intertechnology

Murata Manufacturing

Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Breakdown Data by Type

Disc Metal Oxide Varistor

Strap Metal Oxide Varistor

Block Metal Oxide Varistor

Ring Metal Oxide Varistor

Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive Electronics

Line Voltage Equipment

Wireless Handset Telecommunication

Industrial Power Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Lighting Ballasts

On the basis of region, the market is evaluated across:

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

The report outlines company profiles, product specifications and capacity, production value, and 2020-2026 market shares of key players active in the market. Moreover, the research presents the performance and recent developments of the foremost players functioning in the market. The insights delivered in the report are valuable for individuals or companies interested in investing in the Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) industry. These insights might help market players in devising effective business strategies and taking the required steps to obtain a leadership position in the industry.

Shareholders, stakeholders, product managers, marketing officials, investors, and other professionals in search of detailed data on supply, demand, and future predictions of the Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) market would find the report beneficial. Furthermore, we endeavor to deliver a customized report to fulfill the special requirements of our clients, on-demand.

Research Objective

To analyze and research the global Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Highlights following key factors:

:- Business description – A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

:- Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

:- SWOT Analysis – A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats.

:- Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

:- Major products and services – A list of major products, services and brands of the company.

:- Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

:- Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

:- Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 5 years history.

