IIM Kashipur & The Second Wind Launches ‘Executive Programme In General Management’

Kashipur, India, 2021-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — Admissions are open for The IIM Kashipur and The Second Wind’s (TSW) one-year Executive Programme in General Management (EPGM). The programme is designed for professionals and executives who have an aptitude towards management and who look forward to performing managerial roles in organizations. The programme helps executives garner managerial knowledge and aims to impart leadership skills.

The programme offers a hybrid model of in-person learning on-campus as well as online classroom sessions taught by IIM Kashipur’s top-ranked faculty. The executive format of TSW’s EPGM enables students to earn a certificate from IIM Kashipur while continuing to work in their current job roles. The in-campus module will be at the IIM Kashipur campus.

“This EPGM programme has small batches, which allows us to be nimble and continuously innovate,” said Anish Srikrishna, CEO, Times Professional Learning. “We are always listening to students and corporates to seek their feedback as we shape the programme. At TSW students are partners in the educational experience and this same spirit is pervasive in this programme.”

The IIM Kashipur EPGM is open to any graduate from a recognized university with a minimum of 50 per cent aggregate marks in all years and a minimum of two years of work experience.

The last date to fill the admission form is 28th February 2021. Classes begin on 16th May 2021. For more details about the course visit the website.