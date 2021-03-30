MORBiZ Releases New Blog on Importance of Keywords

Kirkland, WA, 2021-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new blog from MORBIZ, to create a successful search strategy, one must consider what keywords to use in their website content. With the right combination of keywords and other quality copy, a website can drive traffic, generate leads and ultimately convert searchers into shoppers. The blog covers 5 main areas, defining what a keyword is, short-tail keywords, mid-tail keywords, long-tail keywords and geo-targeted keywords. To for keyword examples and to learn more about the right keywords for a business website, read the blog in its entirety at www.morbiz.com/what-keywords-should-i-use-on-my-website.

The formal definition of a keyword is, “an informative word used in an information retrieval system to indicate the content of a document,” according to Oxford Languages. In this case a document would be a website. In broader terms, they are words used by people using search engines to find what they’re looking for.

A short-tail keyword, also known as a head keyword, is generally a highly popular and broad search term. As the name suggests, they tend to be short, usually no more than one or two words. The problem with short-tail keywords, is they have a lot of competition, making them hard to rank for.

Mid-tail keywords are usually 3-4 words and offer a bit more description. They remain competitive in search, but sprinkling them into your content with various adjectives can certainly improve ranking.

A primary method of improving search ranking is identifying the right long-tail keywords for your business. Though specific, they often have higher conversion rates because those who find them were looking for them.

For local businesses, geo-targeted keywords are a must. Not only do they inform searchers of your location, but search engines as well, helping ensure your business is included for searchers in certain geographical areas.

