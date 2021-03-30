The Mara Files – A New Sci-Fi Series Pays Homage To The Golden Age Of Serials

Leo Flynn, a debut science fiction author, pays homage to the golden age of sci-fi in his new series.

Sydney, Australia, 2021-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — Leo Flynn, a debut self-published author, releases his first book, Mara’s Awakening, on the 31st of March. It’s the first in an explosive science fiction series of short stories. This an action-packed and addictive book from an emerging author.

Featuring a badass anti-hero, secrets, betrayals, twists and turns, this gripping story will keep you on the edge of your seat and leave you wanting more.

“I wanted to invoke the classic science fiction stories, tales full of action, adventure, and intrigue,” says Leo. “This book is for anyone who loves gritty sci-fi, action, adventure, or a thrilling read.”

Leo Flynn writes Sci-Fi and poetry. The debut, Mara’s Awakening, Book One of The Mara Files, an exciting science-fiction series of short stories coming in 2021. Leo loves music, art, hunting intriguing ideas, and photography.

Mara’s Awakening, a space opera short story about one woman’s search for justice and freedom on her terms, set against the backdrop of a brewing interstellar war.

Contact Details –

Website: https://leoflynn.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leoflynnwriter
Twitter: https://twitter.com/leoflynnwriter
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/leoflynnwriter/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com.au/leoflynnwriter/
Tumblr: https://leoflynnwriter.tumblr.com
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/leoflynnwriter

 

