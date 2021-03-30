Jewellery shops in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, India, 2021-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — Venus Jewellers in Hyderabad is a well-known Jewellery shops in Hyderabad that specializes in traditional and antique jewelry. Venus Jewellers has 02 stores spread across Telangana. They have highly skilled staff who show an exciting range of Gold, Silver, Platinum, and jewelry collections. They have a professional goldsmith who understands everyone’s design ideas and turns them into beautiful jewelry designs. They have immense gratitude towards everybody who set their feet in a Venus Jewellery store. They always want everyone to continue to be a part of this vibrant family at Venus, and they will do anything and everything for that. Venus Jewellery Shops in Hyderabad offers a good range of jewelry in diamonds, gold, platinum, beads as well as silver. Venus Jewellery Shops in Hyderabad has a booking facility, ample car parking, and wheelchair-accessible elevator options located at Door No 1-8-52/2 & 3, Sri Rama Complex, Chikadpally Main Road, Chikkadpally, Hyderabad – 500020

Contact Details:

Address: Bus Stand Road, Chowrastha, Kakaji Nagar Colony, Hanamkonda Warangal Dist, Telangana.

Phone: 0870 – 2578 695, 0870 – 2555 508

 

Address: Door No 1-8-52/2 & 3, Sri Rama Complex, Chikadpally Main Road, Chikkadpally, Hyderabad – 500020

Phone: 040-27665242

Email: venusjewellers1987@gmail.com

 

Website: https://thevenusjewellers.com/about-us

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/venusjewellerswarangal

Twitter: https://twitter.com/venus_jewellers

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/_venus_jewellers_

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/venus-jewellers

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/venusdigitalteam/_created/

