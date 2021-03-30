Get the Best Pet Products And Supplies At SmartBreeder

Manchester, UK, 2021-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — SmartBreeder (https://smartbreeder.com) is a fast-growing e-commerce supplier of pet products in the UK. They cater to veterinarians, pet owners, breeders, and any other interested individuals. Their selection include dog scanner and microchipping products, as well as ultrasound and fertility devices. Clients can browse their full selection of products via their website, and avail of an ongoing sale and get discounts of up to 80% on select products.

One of the best products they offer is their portable ultrasound scanners. These scanners are used to scan animal pregnancy, litter-size counting, and detection of Pyometra, which is an infection in the uterus. Clients can choose between two options: handheld or the Smartbook.

Their portable handheld ultrasound scanner is a unique tool that combines any mobile phones or tablets as its ultrasound sound image receiver. Images are directly sent to devices via Bluetooth. Like a normal ultrasound scanner, clients can focus, sharpen, and freeze images within their controls. This product is also CE- and ISO-certified. Furthermore, this comes with 5-year warranty service.

Aside from their handheld ultrasound scanner, the other type of scanner they offer is the Smartbook, which has more advanced features. They offer two Smartbook models, the 4K and the HD – the only difference between the two is the image quality. Their Smartbook has a built-in 12.4 LED display and has advanced features such as image smoothing or sharpening, tissue harmonics, histogram, and many more.

Another popular product they offer is fertility products. SmartBreeder offers canine progesterone tests, which are available in 10, 50, and 100 tests. This progesterone test is a method for timing reproductions, which is extremely useful for breeders. Using this device, results will be available within 15 minutes using a progesterone machine, which clients can also purchase on their website.

Lastly, this company offers high-quality microchipping products such as microchips and microchip scanners. Their microchips come in three different sizes: 12mm, 8mm, and 7mm, which can work on any animal, big or small. Their team manufactures their microchips to ensure high-quality standards and provide the best specs for the market. Moreover, SmartBreeder offers nutritious pet food supplies and supplements.

For interested clients who want to see their full list of pet products and supplies, visit their website at https://smartbreeder.com

About SmartBreeder

SmartBreeder is the leading supplier of pet products and pet food supplies in the UK. Its mission is to provide high-quality yet affordable pet products and food supplies to veterinarians, pet owners, breeders, and more. Established in 2009, they have supplied UK residents with high-quality pet products, ensuring that hundreds of animals are healthy, well-groomed and safe. For inquiries regarding their products and services, you may fill out their contact form at https://smartbreeder.com/pages/contact-us Alternatively, you can also send them an email at hello@smartbreeder.com or call 01208 420 999 to talk to one of their representatives.