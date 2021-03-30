Home Health Care Services in Chennai – Kefi

Chennai, India, 2021-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — You or your loved one had surgery in a hospital and now you need post-operative care at home. Neither you can go to the hospital everyday nor you can leave all your work and take care of your loved one for a long time. In such a situation, if you can get skilled nursing care at your home, all your problems can get solved. KEFI Home healthcare provides exceptionally good home nursing care services. We have chosen the best nursing professionals with a good amount of experience to address all kinds of healthcare issues at home.

Benefits of KEFI’s Skilled Nursing Care at Home:

Nobody likes to stay in the hospital for long. Hospital environment can make you feel dull and depressed. Research says that recovery is faster at home. With nursing care at home, you feel comfortable in your home and get specialized care too. At home, you can enjoy the company of your family members and at the same time get good care from our trained nursing staff. We provide home nursing services for:

Chronic disease patients: In the case of chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, asthma or kidney disease, the patient needs special care. They not only have to manage their medications but also take care of their diet and physical activity. KEFI’s nursing care at home provides highly experienced nurses to take care of such patients. They assist in medication administration, dietary management and lifestyle changes.

Wound care: Wounds can be of different types like- injury, surgical wound, ulcer, burns etc. Each type of wound needs distinct care. If you ignore wounds, it can lead to serious complications. KEFI’s home-based wound care service assesses the wound and provides customized care.

Nursing staff can even take care of complex surgical wounds that need a regular change of dressing and cleaning, which reduces the chances of infection and pain. They can do the suture removal after surgery and place the dressing.

Chronic infections: If you have any chronic infection, our staff can give injections or intravenous medicines through the cannula. You don’t have to visit the hospital for that.

Post-operative care after complex surgeries: In case of complex surgeries like knee transplant, hip transplant or open-heart surgery, the patient needs advanced care which is difficult for an untrained person to provide. In such cases, skilled nursing care can provide- physiotherapy support, monitoring vitals, pain management, incision care and dressing change.

Tracheostomy patients: Tracheostomy requires care from qualified professionals. KEFI Home healthcare has an expert team of nurses who are proficient in tracheostomy care. They can perform- tracheostomy tube care, changing the tube, disinfecting medical supplies, clearing the mucus from tube and support for eating and drinking.

Critically ill patients: If you have a terminally ill patient at home then you need a caretaker for 24/7. That is only possible if you have a dedicated nursing staff at home. They can not only help the patient but also make your life comfortable and stress-free. With age and illness, people become less and less mobile. Nursing care helps adults and elderly people in their daily activities like bathing, walking and taking medications.

Organ transplant patients: Organ transplant is a very critical and life-saving procedure. It requires hospitalization for around 7-10 days and after discharge, the patient needs special care at home for initial 2-3 months. Our nursing staff ensures close follow-up with the transplant team to make sure they are following proper care regime. They provide post-surgery pain management, monitoring of vitals, infection control and close monitoring of transplanted organ.

