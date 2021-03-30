Study MBBS Abroad Consultancy in Hyderabad

Posted on 2021-03-30 by in Education // 0 Comments

Study MBBS Abroad Consultancy in Hyderabad Study MBBS Abroad Consultancy in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, India, 2021-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — GVK EDUTECH is the best Study MBBS Abroad Consultancy in Hyderabad that has provided guidance & support to approximately more than 500 students by settling them comfortably in esteemed Medical Colleges all over the World like Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Philippines, Central America, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Russia, etc. In order to achieve the goals in the medical field, the right guidance is very important. GVK Edutech is the right platform to choose because it will guide you in the right way. GVK Edutech is one of the pioneer consultants who offer students the chance to review in most of the reputed universities as it has an expert group in different fields. To make their students achieve a great position in the medical field the GVK Edutech will join together by having a common goal. This Parent – GVK Get-Together says about how GVK Edutech makes their students face any challenges to get a better position in the medical field in various universities.

Study MBBS Abroad Consultancy in Hyderabad

Study MBBS Abroad Consultancy in Hyderabad

Contact Details:

Office Address: Shiva sai Commercial Building, Shivam X Road, Vidya Nagar Opp: Reliance Digital, Hyderabad, Telangana, Pin: 500044

Website: https://gvkedutech.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GVK-EduTech-111177254122922/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gvkedutech/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gvk-edutech

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution