Hyderabad, India, 2021-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — GVK EDUTECH is the best Study MBBS Abroad Consultancy in Hyderabad that has provided guidance & support to approximately more than 500 students by settling them comfortably in esteemed Medical Colleges all over the World like Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Philippines, Central America, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Russia, etc. In order to achieve the goals in the medical field, the right guidance is very important. GVK Edutech is the right platform to choose because it will guide you in the right way. GVK Edutech is one of the pioneer consultants who offer students the chance to review in most of the reputed universities as it has an expert group in different fields. To make their students achieve a great position in the medical field the GVK Edutech will join together by having a common goal. This Parent – GVK Get-Together says about how GVK Edutech makes their students face any challenges to get a better position in the medical field in various universities.

Contact Details:

Office Address: Shiva sai Commercial Building, Shivam X Road, Vidya Nagar Opp: Reliance Digital, Hyderabad, Telangana, Pin: 500044

Website: https://gvkedutech.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GVK-EduTech-111177254122922/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gvkedutech/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gvk-edutech