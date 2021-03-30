Two Sisters Independently Release Series Highlighting Black-owned Businesses

ATLANTA, GA, United States, 2021-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — On April 1st, 2021, Sisters, and co-founders of Brunchwives, Melodie Green and Olivia Newman, will be debuting a new series exclusively featuring local black-owned businesses. The Brunchwives series is a marketing campaign to support small businesses that the pandemic has impacted.

Throughout 2020, Mel and Liv made a conscious effort to shop black-owned and locally to do their part in keeping small businesses open. At that time, businesses expressed a need for more brand awareness. Mel and Liv decided to merge their gift of communication and digital marketing to form a series that would empower consumers to continue to support small and minority-owned businesses and relieve some of the pressure for businesses to outsource additional marketing support. “This series is a testimony of faith and perseverance. These business owners overcame obstacles associated with being a minority, on top of weathering a pandemic. We want our generation to be inspired by their story and encouraged to build their legacy. It was ministering to us, and we are a new small business. We genuinely look up to everyone we’ve had the pleasure to interview. Besides featuring black business owners, we will also be featuring music from local independent black artists.

This season, we will be featuring over 20 businesses, including Nouveau Bar and Grill, Kupcakerie, PopBar, Kristi’s Cobbler, and even popular wellness spa, Iwi Fresh, which was recently featured CNN. We will be releasing two new episodes a week through June 4th. You can watch episodes for free on our YouTube channel and IGTV.

For more information, please contact:

Melodie Green

(404)797-0390

Melodie@culturecreated.co

www.culturecreated.co

Instagram: @_brunchwives

YouTube: Brunchwives