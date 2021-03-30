Molecular Cytogenetics Market Growing at a CAGR of 10.1% – Growing Focus on Targeted Cancer Treatment

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — The Global Molecular Cytogenetics Market estimate the size of various other dependent sub-markets. The overall market size was used in the top-down approach to estimate the sizes of other individual markets (mentioned in the market segmentation—by products and region) through percentage splits from secondary and primary research. The bottom-up approach was also implemented (wherever applicable) for data extracted from secondary research to validate the market segment revenues obtained.

According MarketsandMarkets™ Research – report “Molecular Cytogenetics Market by Product (Kit, Reagent, Probe, Consumable, Software, Service), Technique (In-Situ, FISH, Comparative Genomic Hybridization), Application (Cancer, Genetic), End User (Research Labs, Institutes) – Forecast”, report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and strategies impacting the molecular cytogenetics market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis.

Major Market Developments:

– In January 2014, Roche acquired Genia Technologies, Inc. (U.S.). This acquisition strengthened Roche’s Next Generation Sequencing pipeline.

– In February 2015, Roche acquired Signature Diagnostics AG (Germany).

– In January 2016, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. acquired Affymetrix (U.S.). This acquisition strengthened Thermo Fisher Scientific’s leadership into bioscience business and create new market opportunities in genetic analysis.

– In July 2016, Thermo Fisher Scientific and HEALTH BioMed (China) collaborated to support HBM’s development of molecular diagnostic kits for infectious diseases and pharmacogenomics screening which will serve the Chinese market.

On the basis of product, the molecular cytogenetics market is segmented into kits and reagents, instruments, consumables, and software and services. The kits and reagents segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market; the increasing incidence of genetic disorders and cancer is a key market driver in this segment.

On the basis of technique, the market is segmented into comparative genomic hybridization (CGH), fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), in situ hybridization (ISH), and other techniques. CGH forms the largest and fastest-growing technology segment of this market, as the increasing laboratory automation will increase areas of application of CGH in market.

What are the restraining factors for the molecular cytogenetics market?

Targeted therapies differ from standard chemotherapy in several ways. These therapies act on specific molecular targets associated with cancer, whereas most standard chemotherapies act on all rapidly dividing normal and cancerous cells. In solid tumors, significantly high levels of chromosome abnormalities have been detected, but distinction between critical and irrelevant events has been a major challenge. The emergence of molecular-based cytogenetic techniques such as fluorescence in situ hybridization is particularly useful for solid malignancies, and the spectrum of their application is rapidly expanding to improve efficiency and sensitivity in cancer prevention, diagnosis, prognosis, and therapy selection, alone or in combination with other diagnostic methods. The increasing use for molecular cytogenetics in clinical oncology will drive the growth of the global molecular cytogenetics market.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The global molecular cytogenetics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Growth in this regional segment is driven by factors such as increase in the aging population and increasing prevalence of cancer and genetic disorders in the region.

Global Key Leaders:

Key players in the molecular cytogenetics market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland) Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Oxford Gene Technology (U.K.), and Applied Spectral Imaging (U.S.).