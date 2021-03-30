Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Growing at a CAGR of 7.8% – North America Shows an Impressive Growth

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — The Active Implantable Medical Devices Market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. The growing aging population, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological diseases, investments and funds to develop technologically advanced products, expanded applications of neurostimulators, and favorable reimbursement scenario for ENT procedures in developed countries are some of the factors driving the growth of this market.

According MarketsandMarkets™ Research – The report “Active Implantable Medical Devices Market by Product (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (Transvenous & Subcutaneous), Cardiac Pacemaker, Ventricular Assist Device, Neurostimulator, Implantable Hearing Devices) – Global Forecast”, witnessed healthy growth during the last decade and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8%, to reach USD 26.75 Billion.

Market Opportunities;

– Emerging Markets Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

– Development of Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (S-ICDs)

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into implantable cardioverter defibrillators, implantable cardiac pacemakers, implantable heart monitors/insertable loop recorders, ventricular assist devices, neurostimulators, and implantable hearing devices. The implantable cardioverter defibrillators segment accounted for the largest share of the implantable and life-sustaining devices market in 2016, owing to the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, development of technologically advanced devices, and increasing demand for these devices in emerging countries.

The active implantable medical devices market is highly consolidated in nature where the prominent players are accounting for the major share. To expand their geographic presence and garner higher shares in this market, major players are continuously focusing on product launches; mergers and acquisitions; agreements, partnerships, and collaborations; and expansions. The implantable cardiovascular devices market was dominated by three major players in 2015, together accounted for a share of around 85%. Similarly, the implantable neurostimulators devices market was led by three major players in 2015, together accounted for a share of around 95%.

Geographical View in-detailed:

North America is the largest regional segment for the active implantable medical devices market. The large share of this regional segment can be attributed to the growth in geriatric population, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological diseases, high accessibility to advanced technologies, increasing development of innovative and technologically advanced products, and increasing healthcare expenditure in the region. However, the market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to the growth in geriatric population, growing incidence of chronic diseases, rising healthcare spending, healthcare reforms for infrastructural development, growing demand for advanced technologies to develop advanced products, and less stringent regulations.

Global Key Leaders: Some of the prominent players in the active implantable medical devices market include Medtronic plc (Ireland), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany), and LivaNova PLC (U.K.). Whereas, Cochlear Limited (Australia), MED-EL (Austria), Sonova Holding AG (Switzerland), William Demant Holding A/S (Denmark), and Nurotron Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China) are the key players in the implantable hearing devices market.