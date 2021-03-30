Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Share, Growth and Leading Players Analysis Report 2025

Felton, California , USA, Mar 30, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global Next Generation OSS & BSS market size is anticipated to reach USD 58.41 billion by the end of 2025. This growth can be associated with rising preference for real-time billing among the CSPs (Communication Service Providers) and the millennial population. Moreover, usage of these solutions for transforming the business operations of CSPs is expected to fuel the market growth in the upcoming years.

The revenue management segment held the largest share of around 31.93% and generated USD 9.51 billion in 2016 due to increasing focus on services like settlement, and revenue generation through billing and charging. The customer management segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 10.3% from 2017 to 2025.

The mobile segment held the largest share across the global market in 2016 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 9.4% from 2017 to 2025. This growth can be associated with the changes occurring in CSP’s owing to extensive mobile data usage. In addition, rising influence of smartphones as a primary internet usage device is expected to positively impact market growth.

In 2016, North America held the largest share of 34.09% and generated USD 10.16 Billion across the global market due to rising usage of smartphones for internet handling purposes among the millennial population. Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of around 9.5% from 2017 to 2025 owing to the 4G technology penetration across countries like Japan and South Korea.

The Next Generation OSS and BSS market includes key players such as Amdocs, Inc., Accenture plc, and CSG System International, Inc. They are providing a wide variety of services like network management system, service fulfillment and assurance enabled CSP’s for generating various revenue streams. Moreover, continuous development and innovation are expected to drive market growth in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 Impact Insights

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the growth of next generation OSS & BSS market across the globe. The need for ensuring contactless services and maintains social distancing is expected to trigger the market growth. Also, implementation of work from home policies and online education has surged the usage of internet and other connected devices, thereby propelling the need to use OSS and BSS platforms and services for data management. Moreover, rapid technological developments and deployment of cloud, data analytics, and big data technologies for expansion of business are estimated to trigger the market growth for OSS & BSS solutions over the post-pandemic period.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Global Next Generation OSS And BSS Market: Key Players

Amdocs, Inc., Accenture plc, CSG System International, Inc., and Capgemini SE.

