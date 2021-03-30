Organic Chips Market Size, Share and Growth Forecast by Regions 2021-2025

Felton, California , USA, Mar 30, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Organic Chips Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period. It is expected to reach USD 18.6 billion, by 2025, according to a new report published by Million Insights. Changing food habits and shift towards organic foods owing to health benefits associated with them are driving the demand for organic chips. In addition, the ongoing trend for clean-label products positively affects market growth.

Growing sales of organic products through supermarket/hypermarket and increasing the online popularity of online sales are fueling the growth of the market. Considering the growing awareness regarding the health benefits of organic foods, manufacturers are aiming to accelerate their product sales in urban areas where consumers are adopting alternatives instead of processed ones.

Growing emphasis on reducing the consumption of chemical-free food products is supplementing the organic chips market growth. Further, increasing R&D expenditure and innovative product launches are expected to strengthen the demand for organic chips.

North America with 34.2% of market share was the leading region, in 2018. Increasing obesity and changing food habits are driving demand in the region. Further, the presence of leading players in the region is positively attributing to its growth. Key players in the region are The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., General Mills Inc., Kettle Foods, Inc. and others. The Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR largely because of improving living standards in the region coupled with increased purchasing power.

Various products used in chips manufacturing are vegetables, grain, cereal and fruits. Among all, the vegetable segment held the largest market share in 2018. The growing popularity of this segment is attributed to the easy availability of several vegetables. The increasing popularity of potato chips is further strengthening this segment’s market share. Cereal and grain are also gaining traction owing to multiple health benefits associated with them. Increasing demand for spices from Asia Pacific countries is providing lucrative opportunities for market players to expand their presence in the region.

Based on product type, vegetable segment held the largest market share with over 34% in 2018. Fruit segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period.

North America occupied 34.2% of the market share in 2018, and the region is expected to continue its dominance in near future.

European countries such as Germany and France are likely to be prominent market. On the other hand, China and India are also expected to contribute significantly in market growth.

Leading manufacturers are focusing on new product development and introduction of organic chips in different flavors.

