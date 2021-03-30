Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Felton, California , USA, Mar 30, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market is expected to witness a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are identical by nature since a single type of immune cell is responsible for its production. With almost any substance, monoclonal antibodies could keep attached for any modification. Being an inseparable part of targeted therapy approach for several diseases, various receptors on the cell surface restrain essential functions that are responsible for cell death by various mechanisms. Commercially, many mAbs have helped in modification of autoimmune and chronic disease still date.

The driving factors for monoclonal antibodies market comprise rise in demand for personalized medicine and advances in therapeutic antibodies. In addition, benefits pertaining to use of biologics are likely to stimulate the market development in the near future.

Global Monoclonal Antibodies Source Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2013 – 2024)

Murine

Chimeric

Humanized

Human

Global Monoclonal Antibodies Production Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2013 – 2024)

In Vivo

In Vitro

Global Monoclonal Antibodies Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2013 – 2024)

Cancer

Autoimmune Diseases

Inflammatory Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Microbial Diseases

Others

Global Monoclonal Antibodies End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2013 – 2024)

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Others

The prominent players in the monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) industry include AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, F.Hoffman-La Roche, Amgen, BMS and Merck.

