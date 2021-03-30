Ophthalmic Therapeutics/Drugs Market Consumer Trends and Factors Affecting Buying Decision, 2025

Posted on 2021-03-30 by in Healthcare, Industrial, Pharmaceuticals, Retail // 0 Comments

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 30, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Ophthalmic Therapeutics/Drugs Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global ophthalmic therapeutics/drugs market size is expected to value at USD 35.7 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rising occurrence of eye diseases like presbyopia, macular degeneration, and retinal vascular disease, particularly in geriatric population.

Key Players:

  • Alcon
  • Johnson and Johnson Vision Care, Inc.
  • Bausch & Lomb Incorporated
  • Novartis AG
  • Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • Allergan
  • Pfizer
  • Valeant
  • Bayer AG
  • Santen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/ophthalmic-therapeutics-drugs-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Increasing focus on research and development in ophthalmic therapeutics and drugs by private bodies due to rising occurrence of ocular disorders, are driving factors for growth of the market. Globally, the ophthalmic therapeutics/drugs industry is predicted to grow at CAGR of 5.1% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunity for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

Drug Class Outlook

  • Antiallergy
  • Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (Anti-VEGF) agents
  • Anti-inflammatory
    • Nonsteroidal drugs
    • Steroidal drugs
  • Antiglaucoma

Disease Outlook:

  • Dry Eye
  • Allergies
  • Glaucoma
  • Inflammation/Infection
  • Retinal Disorders
  • Uveitis

Dosage form Outlook:

  • Gels
  • Eye solutions
  • Capsules & Tablets
  • Eye drops
  • Ointments

Regional Outlook:

The market is divided into regional market segment such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the adoption of latest technologies in medical sciences and existence well-established healthcare infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the ophthalmic therapeutics/drugs market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Japan are leading market in Asia Pacific with recent improvements in healthcare infrastructure, rise in clinical needs, increase in personal expenditure, easy accessibility of effective medical treatments, and rise in healthcare consciousness among individuals.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution