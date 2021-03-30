Ophthalmic Therapeutics/Drugs Market Consumer Trends and Factors Affecting Buying Decision, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 30, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Ophthalmic Therapeutics/Drugs Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global ophthalmic therapeutics/drugs market size is expected to value at USD 35.7 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rising occurrence of eye diseases like presbyopia, macular degeneration, and retinal vascular disease, particularly in geriatric population.

Key Players:

Alcon

Johnson and Johnson Vision Care, Inc.

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Novartis AG

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allergan

Pfizer

Valeant

Bayer AG

Santen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd

Growth Drivers:

Increasing focus on research and development in ophthalmic therapeutics and drugs by private bodies due to rising occurrence of ocular disorders, are driving factors for growth of the market. Globally, the ophthalmic therapeutics/drugs industry is predicted to grow at CAGR of 5.1% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunity for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

Drug Class Outlook

Antiallergy

Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (Anti-VEGF) agents

Anti-inflammatory Nonsteroidal drugs Steroidal drugs

Antiglaucoma

Disease Outlook:

Dry Eye

Allergies

Glaucoma

Inflammation/Infection

Retinal Disorders

Uveitis

Dosage form Outlook:

Gels

Eye solutions

Capsules & Tablets

Eye drops

Ointments

Regional Outlook:

The market is divided into regional market segment such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the adoption of latest technologies in medical sciences and existence well-established healthcare infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the ophthalmic therapeutics/drugs market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Japan are leading market in Asia Pacific with recent improvements in healthcare infrastructure, rise in clinical needs, increase in personal expenditure, easy accessibility of effective medical treatments, and rise in healthcare consciousness among individuals.

