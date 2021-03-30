Cross country ski equipment involve ski boots, whose toes are fixed to bindings in a way to allow heels to rise off skis. Various types of skis are available for cross country skiing, including classic skis, skate skis, and back country skis. Boots. Bindings, and poles also form an integral part of the cross country ski equipment.

Cross country skiing has morphed into an intoxicating sport owing to the technical and physical skills involved in the sport. Cross country skiing scales are relatively affordable and less crowded, which in turn is increasing the popularity of the sport. Being more of an aerobic sport, low-intensity cross country skiing is more-or-less similar to jogging, which implies several health benefits.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=226

On the back of the provision of physical activity, and enjoyment associated with cross country skiing, demand for the related equipment is witnessing a significant surge. A number of factors are considered while purchasing cross country ski equipment such as performance, and endorsement of a particular equipment by a professional skier or a celebrity. Cross country ski equipment have changed significantly since the time of three-pin bindings, bamboo poles, and knickers.

Equipment available in the market currently are flashy, sleek, and geared to skiers of all sizes, shapes, and competitive bents. Although manufacturers of cross country ski equipment have incorporated new technology and lighter materials into their products, basic equipment requirement of skiers have not changed much since inception of the activity.

A new study published by Fact.MR has estimated the global cross country ski equipment market to exhibit a steady expansion through the forecast period 2017 to 2022. The global market for cross country ski equipment is poised to account for over US$ 50 Mn revenues by 2022-end.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Sales Channel Price Range Touring skis Direct Sales Economy Race and Performance Classic Skis Franchised Stores Mid-Range Metal-edge Touring Skis Specialty Stores Premium Touring Boots Online Super- Premium Race and Performance Classic Boots Metal-edge Touring Boots New Nordic Norm ( NNN) bindings Salomon Nordic System (SNS) SNS Pilot bindings Poles

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here@ https://www.factmr.com/report/cross-country-ski-equipment-market/toc

Premium Cross Country Ski Equipment to Remain Sought-After among Individuals

Although premium cross country ski equipment are expected to remain sought-after among individuals, sales of mid-range cross country ski equipment will exhibit the highest CAGR in the market through 2022, based on price range. Over one-fourth share of the market will be accounted by premium cross country ski equipment through 2022.

Specialty stores will remain the most attractive distribution channel for cross country ski equipment across the globe, accounting for more than one-third revenue share of the market during 2017 to 2022. Franchise stores will continue to be the second largest distribution channel for cross country ski equipment.

Race and performance classic skis are expected to bring in nearly US$ 8 Mn revenues by 2022-end. This product type segment will remain the most lucrative during the forecast period. Sales of metal-edge touring skis are expected to register the fastest expansion in the market through 2022.

North America is estimated to remain dominant in the global cross country ski equipment market, expanding at 4.6% CAGR through 2022. Sales of cross country ski equipment in North America will reach nearly US$ 16 Mn in revenues by 2022-end.

Competition Tracking

Key players listed in Fact.MR’s report include Amer Sports Corporation, Fischer Sports GmbH, Kneissl Tirol GmbH, Newell Brands Inc., Black Diamond, Inc., Skis Rossignol SAS, Head NV, and Nordica S.p.A.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=226

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Fact.MR

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates