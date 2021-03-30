Denture Disinfectants Upcoming Trends, Business Opportunities and Regional Outlook with Forecast till 2029

A significant rise in edentulous population has been observed over the last few years. As per data from the American college of Prosthodontists, around 14% of edentulous population in North America orders customized dentures every year. More than 35% of U.S. adults are edentulous, and if only one percent of edentulous population seek treatment every year, the U.S. market volume for denture implants will be doubled in the next two years. Thus denture disinfectants are offering a lucrative growth potential for the denture disinfectant market.

Moreover, the number of patients opting for implant supported overdentures are increasing exceptionally. For instance, 90% of edentulous people worldwide opt to have unanchored dentures and eventually want to upgrade to implant supported overdentures. Fact.MR in its newest study opines that these elements are expected to boost the growth of the global denture disinfectants market valued at US$ 300 Mn in 2019. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2019 – 2029).

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1110

Key Takeaways from Denture Disinfectants Market Study

Acceptance of effervescent denture disinfectants, awareness about oral health, improved product offerings and a larger population pool affected with edentulism are some of the key factors influencing the denture disinfectants market in developed countries.

Lack of effective oral health policy in several countries is negatively impacting the end-user decision to adopt denture disinfectants. To rework this problem, manufacturers are focusing on clinical trials and awareness programs to attract baby boomers and generation X through TV, print, and digital advertising.

Fact.MR reveals that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline plc. together hold a significant share of the consumable denture disinfectant market representing a strong brand presence.

Consumable denture disinfectants with added advantage such as portability and convenience over ultrasonic denture cleaners are expected to generate significant revenue.

According to Fact.MR, retail is expected to be the prominent distribution channel representing higher throughput during the forecast year.

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1110

“Companies are working on shelf placement strategy to increase the visibility of brands and grab eye level position. “Says the Fact Mr. Analyst.

Strategic Acquisitions by Key Players to Enhance Regional Presence

Companies in the denture disinfectants market are active in acquiring and expanding their product and services platforms. Many regional level players are acquired by global companies, leading to a more consolidated industry.

For instance, Colgate-Palmolive has made significant acquisitions since 2014 in Asia, the U.S. and China. In 2017, the company signed an agreement to acquire two skin care brands, PCA Skin and EltaMD to focus on high-margin oral care and personal care businesses.

In 2013, Colgate-Palmolive acquired SS Denture Disinfectants Pvt. Ltd., which currently operates as its fully-owned subsidiary. With these acquisitions, the company is focusing on business expansion in international markets.

In 2016, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. completed the acquisition of DenTek, a manufacturer and distributor of specialty oral care products, in sync with the company’s strategy to grow its oral care and personal care business across international markets.

Looking for more information?

The research study on denture disinfectants market by Fact.MR incorporates an unbiased assessment of key demand-driving factors and trends which have shaped the landscape of denture disinfectants over 2014 – 2018 and includes a detailed assessment of key parameters that are anticipated to exert influence over 2019 – 2029. Market statistics have been presented on the basis of product (ultrasonic denture cleaners, denture cleaning unit and consumables) and distribution channel (institutional sales, retail sales) across seven major regions.

Speak To Research Analyst For Detailed Insights – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=1110

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates