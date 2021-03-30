Manufacturers of baseball shoes continue to focus on further advancement in design and functionality of their products. The modern baseball shoes are mostly made of genuine or synthetic leather, however, shoes that are made of pure leather usually carry a higher price tag. Professional baseball players commonly opt for genuine leather made shoes as they are more durable, breathable and supple as compared to the synthetic leather variety. Nonetheless, synthetic leather made shoes are quite popular among general buyers.

Demand for baseball shoes remains steady as companies are successfully attracting individuals through launching more sporty and stylish baseball shoes. Leading companies are coming up with special series or range of shoes that have added features and are made of premium-quality material. Factor as such are expected to remain crucial in determining the future prospects of the global baseball shoes market. In order to increase market share, companies are also introducing baseball shoes specifically designed for training, warming up and practice sessions. As per the recent report published by Fact.MR, the global baseball shoes market is expected to surpass a valuation in excess of US$ 4,500 Mn by 2022-end, expanding at a moderate CAGR over the forecast period (2017-2022).

Baseball shoes or baseball cleats are specifically designed for baseball players. These shoes provide better traction and grip while running. Baseball shoes have cleats that are usually made of metal, rubber or molded plastic. There are special cleats available in the market such as interchangeable cleats and turf/trainer cleats. The latest designs of baseball shoes allow players to get a good foothold even in wet and slippery conditions.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Design Style Sales Channel Metal Cleats Low Height Independent Sports Outlet Molded Plastic Cleats 3/4 Height Franchised Sports Outlet Turf/ Trainer Cleats Modern Trade Channels Interchangeable Cleats Direct to Customer Brand Outlet Direct to Customer Online Channel Direct to Customer Institutional Channel Third Party Online Channel

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

North America will continue to lead the Global Baseball Shoes Market

The baseball shoes market in the North America region is projected to remain highly attractive during the forecast period. Baseball is one of the most popular sports in North America, especially in the U.S., many of the baseball clubs in the country have huge followers base. Most individuals in the North America region follow and play baseball, which remains a major factor behind the growth of the market in the region.

Metal Cleat Baseball Shoes will Remain Highly Preferred

By product type, demand for metal cleat baseball shoes will remain strong in 2017 and beyond. Global sales of metal cleat baseball shoes currently command for close to 44% revenue share of the global market. By the end of 2022, over US$ 2,000 Mn worth metal cleat baseball shoes are expected to be sold across the globe.

Competition Tracking

The Fact.MR report also gives detailed information about leading companies that are currently active in the global baseball shoes market, which include Under Armour, Nike, Adidas, Mizuno Corporation, New Balance INC, Easton Sports, Inc., Skechers, INC, and ASICS Corporation

