global cottonseed oil market is about to touch a value of US$ 2,774.4 Mn in the year 2022

Cottonseed oil is extracted from the seeds various species of cotton. There are many inherent advantages of cottonseed oil that have made it popular all across the world. Some of the advantages of using cottonseed oil are that it has a high smoke point and therefore can be used for deep frying and cooking where high temperature is required.

Cottonseed oil is neutral in taste and can acquire the taste of whatever ingredient it is added to. This makes using cottonseed oil beneficial as it does not mask the flavor of the ingredients in the food and thus the flavor of the food doesn’t change. Due to the presence of high amounts of tocopherols in it, the shelf life of food containing cottonseed oil is quite long.

One of the other distinct advantages of using cottonseed oil is that it is cheaper than other organic oils like canola oil or olive oil. Besides, cottonseed oil contains adequate amount of saturated fatty acids, making it a much more stable cooking oil. Cottonseed oil is also healthy for the heart as it contains many unsaturated fatty acids. Also, cottonseed oil is a much healthier option than other oils because it doesn’t need to go through the process of hydrogenation, hence there is no cholesterol in it.

Cottonseed oil is derived from the seeds of various species of cotton. Seeds of the Gossypium herbaceum and Gossypium hirsutum species of cotton are most commonly used to extract cottonseed oil. The oil content in cottonseeds is generally in the 18% range. The color of cottonseed oil is pale yellow and is mostly used for cooking.

This Fact.MR report on the global cottonseed oil market forecasts that the global cottonseed oil market will touch a value of US$ 2,774.4 Mn in the year 2022 and grow at a moderate CAGR during the assessment period.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type End User Distribution Channel Processed Food Service Modern Trade Virgin Food Processor Franchise Outlets Retail Specialty Stores Online

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

Europe Market is Forecasted to Dominate the Global Cottonseed Oil Market in Terms of Revenue

The market in Europe is set to dominate the global cottonseed oil market in terms of value and this trend is projected to sustain itself throughout the assessment period. Europe cottonseed oil market is the most attractive market, growing at a robust CAGR over the assessment period.

The Processed Oil Segment Poised to Touch a Value of US$ 1,919.2 Mn in 2022

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the processed oil segment is expected to reach a value of US$ 1,919.2 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a moderate CAGR during the forecast period of 2017-2022. The processed oil segment is expected to account for more than two-third of the revenue share of the product type segment by the year 2017 and is expected to gain market share by the end of the year 2022.

Food Service Segment to exhibit a CAGR of 4% During the Assessment Period

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the food service segment is slated to touch a figure of US$ 1,080.3 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a CAGR of 4% during the assessment period from 2017 till the year 2022. This segment is expected to possess nearly same market share by the end of the year 2022. The food service segment is expected to account for more than one-third of the revenue share of the end-user segment by the year 2017.

Competition Tracking

The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global cottonseed oil market through 2022, which include The Adani Wilmar Ltd, Ruchi Soya Industries Limited, Associated British Foods plc, Cargill Inc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge Limited, Adams Group Inc., American Vegetable Oils, Inc., Grief Inc. (Olympic Oils Limited), Borges International Group S.L.U, Marico Limited, Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. and Louis Dreyfus Company.

