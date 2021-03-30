Global snow sports accessories market is growing steadily due to the growing popularity of snow sports like skiing. In addition, there are several countries in the world that are devoted to the development of snow sports infrastructure. Due to this, people are being attracted to snow sports and are increasingly indulging in them. Governments in countries like China and South Korea are making large scale investments in developing infrastructure for snow sports such as ski slopes and night ski, which will further boost the snow sports accessories market. Besides this, a growing awareness about health and fitness and the rise of ecommerce domain is also contributing to the growth of this market. However, availability of counterfeit products and rising cost of snow sports accessories are acting as a restraint to the growth of the snow sports accessories market.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=235

Snow sports accessories are various types of equipment that are used in various sports like skiing and snowboarding among others. The various types of equipment termed as snow sports accessories are goggles, snowshoes, helmets, protection pads, etc. among others.

This Fact.MR report on the global snow sports accessories market forecasts that the global snow sports accessories market will touch a value of nearly US$ 1,310 Mn in the year 2022 and grow at a sluggish CAGR during the assessment period.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Sales Channel Price Range Demographics Goggles Sport Stores Economy Men Sunglasses Franchised Stores Mid-Range Women Snowshoes Specialty Stores Premium Kids Helmets Online Super- Premium Backcountry Accessories Protection Pads Others

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here@ https://www.factmr.com/report/snow-sports-accessories-market/toc

North America Market Set to Dominate the Global Snow Sports Accessories Market in Terms of Revenue

The market in North America is set to dominate the global snow sports accessories market in terms of value and this trend is projected to sustain itself throughout the assessment period. North America snow sports accessories market is the most attractive market, growing at a sluggish CAGR over the assessment period.

Goggles Segment Poised to Touch a Value of Nearly US$ 429 Mn in 2022

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the goggles segment is expected to reach a value of nearly US$ 429 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a sluggish CAGR during the forecast period of 2017-2022. Goggles segment is expected to account for nearly one-third of the revenue share of the product type segment by the year 2017 and is expected to gain market share by the end of the year 2022.

Sports Stores Segment to exhibit a CAGR of 2.5% During the Assessment Period

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the sports stores segment is slated to touch a figure of US$ 330 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a CAGR of 2.5% during the assessment period from 2017 till the year 2022. This segment is expected to gain market share by the end of the year 2022. The sports stores segment is expected to account for more than one-fourth of the revenue share of the channel segment by the year 2017.

Competition Tracking

The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global snow sports accessories market through 2022, which include Amer Sports Corporation, NIKE, Inc., Black Diamond, Inc., Fischer Sports GmbH, Head NV, Lucky Bums, LLC, Olympia Sports, Inc., Skis Rossignol SAS and The Burton Corporation..

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=235

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Fact.MR

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates